With over 100 awards, customers know they are getting good quality products from Morgan's Meat Market in Waseca.
In July, Morgan's Meat Market moved from New Richland to Waseca, bringing their award winning products to a new city and taking over the space formerly operated as Lau's Meat Market. And Morgan's is off to a great start in it's new home.
"It's going great," said Dean Morgan, owner of Morgan's Meat Market. "This is my hometown, and I worked as an employee (in this building) when it was Lau's."
In 2019, Morgan's Meat Market took home eight awards from the Minnesota Association of Meat Processors (MAMP) convention, and this year was nearly the same, as the market brought home seven awards.
It won grand champion and best in show for its old fashioned summer sausage, beating out over 20 other grand champion sausage winners for the best in show spot. It also took home grand champion for its whole bone-in ham and wieners. And it nabbed reserve grand champion for its wild rice sausage, ring bologna, cooked and smoked pork and specialty flavored whole muscle jerky.
"The judges are from University of Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota and retired meat processors," Morgan said. "For us to win what we did, it's very good, because the state of Minnesota is one of the toughest states to compete in."
Along with the awards, Chris DeVetter, a staff member at Morgan's Meat Market for two years, was selected to be on the MAMP Board. DeVetter used to work at another meat shop prior to Morgan's Meat Market, but he wanted to work someplace smaller to learn the processes better.
"I've learned a lot," said DeVetter. "You're able to be more creative (at a smaller meat market, compared to a grocery store)."
Morgan's started competing in the state contest in 2007. For these competitions, Minnesota meat shops compete against each other. According to Morgan, the judging is done fairly, where the judges don't know who's product they are tasting.
At this year's competition, there were over 400 products. All of the awards that Morgan's Meat Market won were either first or second place.
"We felt very proud of that," Morgan said. "It's what we do every day, and we don't do anything different when it comes to competitions."
According to Morgan, what you get at the store is what they compete with.
"One of our mentors said if we do this every day for retail, come competition, it will feel natural," Morgan said. "You want your best product going out the door."
"We pay attention to detail," DeVetter said. "Every little seasoning that we put in contributes to the good flavor."
When it comes to recipes, Morgan has tweaked them over the years. According to him, he's been working on these recipes for 18 years. It's not something that is done in a short amount of time; the recipes are all made from scratch. At the moment, Morgan's has 200 recipes the team utilizes.
"When we came to Waseca from New Richland, we had to figure out the smokehouses, since they were a little different from the ones we were used to," Morgan said. "Smokehouses can make a difference with how things run."
"It's great seeing different ideas coming in from new bosses," said employee Steve Bock. Bock has been in the building for 10 years, including the last nine months with Morgan's Meat Market. "I've been cutting meat for most of my career. It was a dying thing, but now it's coming back."
Although things are going well for Morgan's, there are some challenges to overcome. There is an uncertainty in the meat industry, because the market is so high, partially impacted by the avian flu.
Morgan believes the prices of eggs and poultry products will increase in the next month or two.
As for the future of Morgan's Meat Market, big projects are happening. They are working on an online meat store that is to be opened May 1. Morgan has been working with his cousin on the project.
They are also planning on going under federal inspection, which will allow them to sell their products across state lines, and in the next two months, the market aims to transition to farm to table, where the beef is going to be coming from farms within 40 miles of the store.
"We're going to keep growing," Morgan said. "I've never been one to sit still, so you've got to find new ways to grow your business."