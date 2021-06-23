It’s never too late to become an artist – that’s the lesson Jessica Stuckmayer has made her personal mission to teach to the Waseca community.
Over the last couple of years, Stuckmayer has been one of several teachers from the Waseca Art Center who provide summer art lessons through a partnership with Waseca Community Education. The classes range from drawing fundamentals, water colors, and the recent introduction of art camps.
“When people first come I think they feel a little apprehensive – everybody feels they are not good enough and I want to conquer that, it’s a total misconception,” Stuckmayer said. “You come in here and I guarantee that I can get you to draw – and to draw pretty well!”
Plenty of people have taken Stuckmayer up on this challenge and the result has been exactly what she hoped for: People are coming back simply wanting more.
Because of the growing popularity in the art classes – specifically since the two organizations joined forces as opposed to holding separate programs – Stuckmayer said they are continuing to add more and more camps and classes to their summer activities list. According to Paul DeMorett, the director of Waseca Community Education, the brand new Summer Explorers Make and Take camp scheduled for the end of June filled up so fast that they created another session for the end of the month – and that’s filling up, too.
“Camps have really been popular lately in all our programs,” DeMorett said, explaining that a camp is a program that runs four consecutive days for a few hours each day.
With the successful partnership between the two entities, both DeMorett and Stuckmayer said people can anticipate additional programs and camps to be added as the summer continues.
“Before when there were a lot of classes being hosted by multiple places, none of us had enough participants to fill up the class and they would just end up canceling,” DeMorett said. “Now that we funnel them all in the same place we are actually running more classes than we used to, so it’s a win-win-win-win for everyone. I don’t think anyone is missing out now because of this partnership.”
As the art programs continue to grow, DeMorett and Stuckmayer said there has been more and more opportunities to bring in new art mediums to the community. The watercolor painting classes earlier this year were a hit and in July there will be art classes taught by Stephanie Ross that specialize in cartoons and figures.
“Drawing is a basic stepping off point I think for everyone,” said Stuckmayer, who teaches the drawing fundamentals classes for both kids and adults. “It’s a great place for people who are interested in art to start.”
Stuckmayer’s drawing classes for adults begin July 8 and run through Aug. 20, covering themes such as texture, value, contrast, proportion, movement, and harmony. The adult classes are held Thursdays and Fridays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The youth classes will run parallel to the adult classes and cover the same themes, but will take place in the morning from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The youth classes are for kids grades 7-12.
All of the art classes are held at the Waseca Art Center, with registration done through Waseca Community Education.