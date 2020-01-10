Identify Frosty and win some cash! Prize money totaling $1,750 is waiting to be won.
Frosty is a Waseca County resident chosen to be an ambassador for the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival. Follow the clues and guess Frosty’s name.
The grand prize is $350. If you are at the official unmasking at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, you will win an additional $50. Unmasking is at the annual Sleigh & Cutter dinner and dance at the VFW Club 113 W. Elm Ave. in Waseca. First correct guess from Janesville, New Richland and Waseca win $150.00; and if you are at the unmasking you will win an additional $50.
Only five names will be drawn for $100 and you must be present. Five names win $50, but attendance is not necessary.
Contest rules:
Clues are published by the Waseca County News (wasecacountynews.com and Facebook); NRHEG Star Eagle; Waseca Chamber of Commerce; and KOWZ/KRUE radio.
One guess allowed each week.
Each entry must have name and complete address.
Entrant must live in Waseca County and be over 18 years of age.
If there are multiple correct guesses, a drawing will be made to determine winner.
If there are no correct guesses, a drawing will be made from all entries received.
Entries must be received before 3 p.m., on Feb. 7.
Submit entries to: a. WASECA: Submit entry at GOLDEN TOUCH BEAUTE SALON; 110 South State, Waseca, MN 56093; or via mail; b. JANESVILLE: Mail or drop off at GOLDEN TOUCH BEAUTE SALON; mark your entry as Janesville; c. NEW RICHLAND: Drop off at NRHEG STAR EAGLE NEWS; or mail to GOLDEN TOUCH BEAUTE SALON, mark your entry as New Richland.
Frosty sponsors include Culligan, Latham Place, iWealth — Brad Connors, Domino’s, Mediacom, Lake Shore Inn and Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival.