Aquatic invasive species never sleep. That means the county can’t, either.
The Waseca County Board of Commissioners adopted Dec. 21 the 2022 Waseca County Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Prevention Plan, a necessary step for the county to receive AIS prevention aid from the state of Minnesota. In 2022, the county will receive $46,900, which will be added to its AIS account which currently has a balance of $200,000.
The $46,900 are to be used toward a number of different line items described in the proposed AIS budget put together by Haley Byron, water resources specialist in the planning and zoning department of Waseca County. Though her proposed budget totals $47,400, she assured commissioners her proposed budgets tend to be higher than what is actually spent — last year, for instance, only about $38,000 of a similarly-sized proposed budget were spent.
The 2022 proposed budget sets aside $15,000 to station watercraft inspectors at Reeds, St. Olaf, Elysian and Clear lakes. Ten-thousand dollars are also put aside for local government units, including lake associations and other groups that apply to do AIS work. The Waseca Lakes Association, for example, received $5,000 of the fund this year to treat 30 acres of curly-leaf pondweed in Clear Lake, and $3,800 were also set aside to treat 16 acres of Eurasian watermilfoil.
The proposed budget also sets aside money for social outreach, including $2,400 for radio advertising, to increase AIS awareness in the region. Last year, for instance, this advertisement played seven times a day on local public radio stations, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from May through August:
“They’re not standing on the side of the road. They don’t even have a thumb. But yet they’re some of the most crafty and resourceful hitchhikers on the planet. Stop giving ‘em a free ride. Invasive species are a threat to lakes, river streams and habitats. Check your boat, check your equipment, dry it off and give aquatic hitchhikers a thumbs down. A message from Le Sueur, Waseca and Goodhue counties.”
Five-thousand dollars are also set aside for an organization called Minnesota Traditions, an organization created by the Mississippi Headwaters Board, which works to protect 400 miles of the Mississippi River within Minnesota’s borders. Minnesota Traditions raises AIS awareness by, among other things, producing high-quality videos and sharing them on social media. The group has a broad social reach — about 9 million target impressions on social media, according to Byron.
Throughout her presentation, Byron emphasized the importance of thinking regionally with a problem like AIS, recognizing a single city or county’s impact is limited by what surrounding regions are doing.
“When you spread the word in other parts of the state, that benefits us as people move around and recreate,” she said.
Byron also showed pictures of aquatic invasive species to the commissioners, including spiny waterfleas, which outcompete other zooplankton, but are too spiny themselves for fish to eat, leading fish to not grow as large where they are present.
Answering Commissioner Doug Christopherson’s question as to how these creatures get into Waseca County’s lakes, Byron said they stick on equipment and trailers and come up through tackle. This, and their small size, she said, is why people are required to drain their boat before they launch, among other precautionary measures.