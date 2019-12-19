WASECA — The Waseca City Council officially approved the $4.88 million levy, 7.5% tax levy increase for 2020 at the regular meeting on Tuesday.
The increase adds about $342,000 to the budget for 2020. The vote was quick due to previous discussion at the Dec. 3 council meeting and unanimous with the absence of Councilor Daren Arndt.
This final 7.5% increase is 2% lower than the preliminary levy set in September.
At the final vote meeting Waseca Director of Finance Alicia Fischer was present if there were additional questions from the previous meeting that were unanswered. There were no questions from either the council or the public.
There are four main categories that make up the overall levy. The general levy and tax abatement fund, capital levy, debt services and the waterpark debt.
During the meeting a breakdown of what makes up the general fund as a whole was given.
The police department is about a quarter of the budget at about 25%. Street maintenance, including plowing and other services makes up about 12% of the general fund. Recreation and culture makes up about 11%, administration sits at about 14% and community development, including planning and zoning and inspections is about 6% of the general fund among other services in the city.
City Manager Lee Mattson gave a breakdown of where Waseca tax payers money goes during the Truth In Taxation meeting.
For every $100 a taxpayer pays about $57 goes to the general fund levy, about $27 goes to capital expenses, which Mattson stated is saving for street projects or replacing street snowplows or other equipment that is not owned by another enterprise fund, about $11 goes to pay debt service and about $2 goes to the waterpark debt.
This 7.5% increase is needed for multiple reasons according to the presentation.
Some of the reasons are for maintaining current services while addressing additional demands on existing staff, needing to plan and increase funding for future capital equipment needs, and addressing infrastructure deficiencies, which could include street reconstructions, or changes/updates to city parks, amenities and facilities.