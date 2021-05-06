Empty of children for the first year since its inception, Hansel and Gretel Preschool quietly turned 50. For Pam Schweer, director of the preschool, the pandemic has been the hardest thing they’ve ever had to deal with.
“Like any business, there’s been years where the classrooms were full, or years when the classrooms weren’t full,” said Schweer, describing how the preschool has fared in the decades before COVID-19 turned education upside-down. “There’s years where there’s less preschoolers in the community, and then years where there’s an overflow, and we’ve had waitlists to get kids in. It hasn’t been a problem to get kids enrolled here.”
Today, with a new assistant and teacher recently hired and plans to reopen with a full roster in the fall, Schweer is feeling confident about the 2021-22 school year at the Waseca preschool. But this wasn’t always the case. This year is the only year in its 50-year history that it hasn’t been open, a difficult decision for the preschool’s board.
Following Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency declaration and subsequent school closure in mid-March last year, Hansel and Gretel closed its doors to enrolled preschoolers. Children haven’t been in the preschool since, which she said they decided in the best interest of the preschool for safety.
At the board meeting where that decision was made, there was a fear that the preschool might close permanently, she said, adding, “There were tears.”
“We don’t know if we’ll be able to get back in here again,” she recalled thinking, “and have little kiddos running around.”
For local parents, some of whom were essential workers expected to continue coming on-site to work, the closures exacerbated other challenges caused by the pandemic, including the preexisting dearth of daycares in Greater Minnesota before the virus even came to the United States.
“In general,” said Schweer, “the parents that I talk to in the community say that it’s tough to find daycares and preschools. It’s a statewide thing.”
As a nonprofit organization, Hansel and Gretel stays financially afloat through tuition. When Walz ordered schools to close, that crucial income stream disappeared. And when a state licensure professional recommended that the preschool reduce the classroom size from 18 students to eight, it quickly became clear that the tuition collected through an operation that much smaller would not cover the cost of running it. The other option — virtual learning for the preschoolers, who are ages 3-5 — was also not really viable.
Grants, too, many of which require the facility to be operating to qualify, could not be used.
“We had to lay staff off, and just say, ‘We’re not starting the school year,’” she said. At Hansel and Gretel, this meant their two assistants. “We’re small here!”
Fortunately, though, one support system did not fall through for the preschool: local generosity.
“We rent the space from the church, and they very, very, very, very kindly did not charge us rent for this last year. They’re very kind to us.”
When the five moms who would start Hansel and Gretel met in one of their living rooms one winter day in 1969, their children running around, it occurred to them that there really ought to be a preschool in their community. At the time, the conventional wisdom was that preschool was superfluous and reflected a parent’s wish to get their child out of the house.
Schweer herself was a stay-at-home mom for a while, occasionally doing home daycare at her own home before going to teach preschool. For her, preschool offered a work schedule that aligned better with the lifestyle she wanted for raising a family, compared to her previous work with fashion when she worked evenings and weekends at malls.
Preschool was more than a convenient schedule, though.
“It’s really rewarding to see how they develop, to see them learn and get excited about learning. In May, when we have their little graduation programs here, and the little kiddo that was super shy and quiet the first weeks of school, or that was sad with separation anxiety away from parents, to then be the kiddo that’s up front singing, comfortable around other kids and us — and you can just see that they’ve learned and developed social skills.”
She added, “You’ve heard of that, but it’s something to be the one that gets to be with them every day and see that.”
Asked if the board had contingency plans for future COVID-19 outbreaks in the community, Schweer responded, “Honestly, no. The board has not discussed if everything goes backwards. But the plan would be to do what the public school is doing.”
Barring that, though, this is a time of excitement for Hansel and Gretel.
“We just had a board meeting last night and we’re planning a little kiddie carnival in June. We’re hoping to just get some families that are coming now in the fall to come to that and have some fun and, yeah,” she said, laughing, “try to get the positivity going again.”