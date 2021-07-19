A Waldorf man who allegedly lunged at a Waseca County deputy last summer during a call to his home is facing additional criminal charges for allegedly tampering with a witness in his ongoing court case.
Todd Lawrence Levine, 42, was charged on July 12 in Waseca County Court with two felony counts of tampering with a witness by coercing a false testimony. Because Levine’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Prairie County Alliance conducted a routine followup on an active child protection case on June 28 at Levine’s residence in Waldorf. During the visit, the victim who is a witness in an upcoming trial in which Levine is the defendant reportedly told the deputy she was being threatened by Levine, and told to lie in court and testify in Levine’s favor.
The witness also alleged Levine said she would “disappear” and that her “life was going to end” if she didn’t do what he asked, and said he was preventing her from contacting the Waseca County Attorney’s Office to answer questions about the upcoming trial, according to court documents.
During the June 28 visit, the victim said Levine had allegedly shot her with a BB gun earlier that morning. Levine confirmed with the deputy that he had a BB-style handgun that he had recently purchased.
The victim is a witness in an upcoming trial regarding a July 7, 2020, incident where Levine allegedly assaulted the victim and was misusing prescription medication. While deputies were at his residence, Levine allegedly lunged toward a deputy while the victim was leaving the home. The deputy deployed her Taser and Levine was taken into custody, according to the report.
In that case, Levine was charged with two counts of fifth-degree assault, one count of obstructing the legal process, and one count of disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors. Levine pleaded not guilty to all counts on July 21, 2020, and a jury trial had been scheduled to begin last week, but was canceled. A review hearing in this case has been scheduled for Aug. 26.