Weather Alert

...BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH THIS EVENING... SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING WILL LEAD TO BRIEF PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS, WITH VISIBILITIES DROPPING AS LOW AS ONE QUARTER MILE DURING THE HEAVIEST SNOW SHOWERS. BRIEF, BUT INTENSE, SNOWFALL RATES COULD ALSO LEAD TO A QUICK COATING OF SNOW ON ROADWAYS AND OTHER SURFACES. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE PREPARED TO ENCOUNTER RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS.