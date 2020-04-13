Greater Mankato Area United Way is helping nonprofits in the area during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are multiple programs that have been created during the time of need for organizations to utilize.
Greater Mankato Area United Way is working with its healthcare partners on the "Step Up to SIT" project to match healthcare and other essential workers with child care.
This program was set up due to COVID-19 closing schools and daycares, creating a childcare shortage especially for those parents in healthcare and critical sector roles in the area communities.
The Greater Mankato Area United Way is recruiting babysitters to match with one single family. The Greater Mankato Area United Way website states that this is done to limit the potential transmission and allows the essential workers to do their jobs.
The website goes on to share the goal of this initiative is to maximize babysitting options for all families in need and is allowing babysitters to volunteer their time or choose to charge for their services. Payment will be arranged independent of this site between families and babysitters.
There is a disclaimer on the website about the Step Up to SIT program and that there are no background checks done on the potential sitters, doesn’t provide guarantees and is not liable for any damages that result from the services.
Families who use the service are in charge of arranging when the babysitter would be working and how payment would work if required for the service.
If there are any questions at all send an email at mankato@stepuptosit.com or find the program on Facebook by searching ' 'Step Up to SIT'.
Another initiative that has started due to COVID-19 is a community response fund for nonprofits.
This fund is designed to respond swiftly in support of nonprofit organizations that are serving the escalating needs of our communities affected. This fund was established through the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Foundation.
The initial goal of the community response fund is to address short-term emergency nonprofit needs throughout the Greater Mankato Area United Way region.
The two organizations will identify potential grant recipients, review the needs and request and recommend the final awards. The funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues according to the website.
Nonprofits can apply through the application on the Greater Mankato Area United Way website and the organizations will review the applications.
As of April 2 over $62,000 had been given to those nonprofits in need.
Out of the numerous organizations to receive funds the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center received funds for food shelf funds.
Some of the other organizations are, Beyond Brink for emergency temporary housing with supportive services, Blue Earth County Library to provide learning materials to community families and outreach to individuals who are vulnerable to COVID-19, city of Mankato for sanitizing community nonprofits and providing them with cleaning supplies, as well as providing hygiene supplies for nonprofit distribution as well as numerous others.
United Way is about providing resources to those in need and one other way the organization is helping during COVID-19 is providing a phone line for residents to call for information on resources. Residents can call 211 for information on area resources.
Residents can also text their zip code to 898211 or visit the website/chat at www.211unitedway.org. For information and updates specific to coronavirus, people can text MNCOVID to 898-211.