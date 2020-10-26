The Waseca Public Schools will continue with the hybrid learning model and focus on improving it with the hope of bringing students back in-person full time in the future, Superintendent Eric Hudspith said last week.
Hudspith told the Waseca School Board Oct. 22 that students are doing well overall with the hybrid model of distance learning and in-person learning, but they're working to improve the experiences of students and teachers.
Waseca Intermediate School students are doing well, Hudspith said. Classes are moving at a slower pace than what is typical to get through content, but students are grasping the information and doing well with the assessments, he said.
At the high school, the administration is working through a "significant" amount of failures, he said, adding that there are almost as many students failing now as last spring when the schools were full-time distance learning.
“This has a lot to do with distance learners, who are not as engaged as we'd like them to be,” Hudspith said. “Students, when they are not at school, on their off day are having a harder time keeping up with their school work.”
The WJSHS held conferences early in the school year to intervene before the end of the grading period to allow those failing students to improve.
At WIS this fall, 97% of students are in attendance and 93% of students are in attendance at Hartley Elementary. At the WJSHS, 83% of students are in attendance in grades nine through 12 and 80% of students are in attendance for seventh and eighth grade.
These attendance numbers at the WJSHS are significantly lower than what the administration wants, which WJSHS Principal Jason Miller said is linked to students not checking in when distance learning.
“Some of the things we have to get better at with our model is engaging those students when they’re not at school, until we get them back into school,” Hudspith said. “I feel really positive and confident that our principals, social workers, counselors and teachers are on top of this and working through this with families as best they can.”
A survey is being sent out to teachers by administration to get ideas on how to improve the processes at the schools and how to improve the student and teacher experience with the current hybrid model. One will be sent to families as well.
Changes are already taking place in the buildings. The number of students allowed in the buildings means more specific needs can be met in-person. That includes allowing special education programs being in-person four days a week and deciding if there's room to bring back more students needing intervention in-person more often.
“We know we are going to work on transitioning students back to school more, that's our goal,” Hudpsith said. “So when the health conditions allow us to do that, that’s what we're moving toward.”