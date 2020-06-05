A former Minnesota state representative who last held office in 1984 has filed to run against incumbent GOP Rep. John Petersburg for the District 24A seat.
DFLer, Tom Shea, of Owatonna, filed Tuesday. Shea served as a representative in the Minnesota House from 1980 to 1984, representing parts of Steele and Dodge counties. Because of redistricting since then, this would be Shea’s first time representing Waseca County, if he’s elected in November.
Aside from his two terms as a representative, Shea also served as a Steele County commissioner from 1990 until 2011, when he stepped down to take a run at the vacant county administrator position. He was officially hired in that role in September 2012 and retired in 2015. Prior to his role on the county level, Shea worked Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation as a loan officer, at Riverland Community College as a small business management instructor, at Premier Bank in Owatonna as a banker, he owned the Owatonna Photo News and worked at his family’s beer distribution company – Shea Distributing Company, Inc.
Petersburg is a retired church administrator with ties to both Waseca – where he lives – and Owatonna – where he worked. Petersburg was first elected to the state House in 2012. Most recently he was challenged by political newcomer Joe Heegard, of Owatonna, in 2018, but Petersburg got 61% of the vote to secure his fourth term.
District 24A includes the cities of Owatonna and Waseca and the rural areas that surround them, including Blooming Grove and Woodville townships in Waseca County, and Deerfield, Meriden, Lemond, Owatonna and Clinton townships in Steele County.