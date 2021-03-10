The Waseca school district is on track with its 2020-21 budget, according to district officials.
Superintendent Eric Hudspith said the narrative in the state and country has been that school districts are going into “lean financial times.” However, that’s not the narrative for Waseca schools.
“Waseca Public Schools is in good shape and I say that confidently because we have a plan,” Hudspith told the Waseca School Board during a March 4 work session.
The finalized 2020-21 budget is expected to be presented to the Waseca School Board during its March 18 meeting.
The district has strategically spent down its fund balance in the last two years and has used the federal COVID-19 relief funds it received last year on items that will last for several years, Hudspith said.
District policy requires that the unassigned fund balance remain at 15-35% of expenditures and the district began the 2021 fiscal year just shy of 36%, according to Elizabeth Beery, the district’s director of business services. The district intentionally spent $1 million of its reserve and expects to end the year at 29%, she said.
More than halfway through its 2020-21 budget, the district has several changes in revenue and expenditures, but it’ll “pretty much be a wash at this point,” she said. The district’s revenue has been impacted by an enrollment decrease of 50 students, lower interest rates and less money coming in for school activities. On the expenditure side, the district has more job openings than it had anticipated, less costs for substitute teachers and less expenses for extracurricular transportation.
The preliminary budget for 2021-22, effective July 1, will be brought to the school board for approval in June. School leaders are currently considering any adjustments to the budget due to staffing and enrollment for next year, Beery said. Hudspith added that state education funding for next year and state requirements for distance learning are also still up in the air.
District officials are also in the process of figuring out the future of the four-day week that students currently have due to the pandemic. Mondays are currently used for staff preparation. The school calendar for next year is set already, but Hudspith said they’ve been discussing in recent weeks options for the remainder of this year and next year.
“We know that there’s a lot of opportunities that we think Mondays provide for staff and students, but there might also be some pushback and different concerns for families as well,” Hudspith told the school board.
He said the administration is weighing the different options and expect to present a proposal to the school board and public for feedback, although he didn’t give a specific timeline for when that’ll be.