Waseca Public Schools enrollment is down this school year, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district is down 33 students from the the school district's projection for this time of the year.
“Some families have chosen to homeschool or attend virtual academies,” said Elizabeth Beery, the district's director of business services. “Some kindergarten families have elected to wait an additional year before beginning school.”
The Waseca school district's enrollment was 1,784 as of Oct. 1, which is about 1.8% lower than projections for kindergarten through 12th grade.
Beery noted that the school district was already projecting a small enrollment decline for the 2020-2021 school year, with an anticipated enrollment of 1,817.
The district offers families options for schooling and what works best for each individual. Beery said the teachers are working to meet the needs of all of their students by offering in-person and distance learning options for all families.
“Enrollment variations are a reality for school districts regardless of the year and/or extenuating circumstances,” Beery said. “We use various multi-year projections to assist the district with making financial and programmatic decisions. We do our best to be conservative in order to withstand fluctuations, such as enrollment. This is something that we will monitor throughout the year, adjusting budget assumptions as needed.”