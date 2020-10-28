A Waseca man has been charged with a felony second-degree burglary charge.
Eric James Simmons, 38, is charged with second degree burglary that happened on Oct. 17 in Otter Tail County, according to court records.
A relative of Simmons reported a burglary in process at their house to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office.
The responding deputy learned en route to the home that Simmons had an active warrant out for his arrest in Waseca County.
Simmons, who didn't have permission to enter the residence, exited the residence when the deputy arrived and cooperated with the deputy, according to the criminal complaint.
Simmons allegedly came from the Twin Cities and tried to contact the relative to inform them of his arrival. He told the deputy he broke the window on the back door to get inside the house, according to the report.
When inside the home, Simmons told the deputy that he turned the heat and water on, ate the relatives food and was wearing their clothes.
Simmons allegedly planned to stay at the residence, which he had not been to in two years, but wasn't going to remove any property, according to the record.