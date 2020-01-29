After learning that jerseys the Waseca boys hockey team wore to honor Officer Arik Matson did not comply with National Federation of State High School Associations and Minnesota State High School League regulations, the team has found a way to honor Matson while having compliant jerseys.
The Bluejays have added a patch with Matson’s badge number to their existing jerseys they will wear the rest of the season after head coach Chris Storey reached out to Gemini Athletic Wear, which made the Waseca police jerseys. The MSHSL announced the patch with 222 for Matson’s badge number complies with NFHS and MSHSL rules.
“We’re just doing whatever we can to do to honor the officer,” Storey said.
Matson was shot in the head Jan. 6 on the 900 block of Fourth Avenue South responding to a report of a suspicious person.
Waseca wore jerseys that had Waseca police printed on the front and Matson’s name on the back of the jersey, which violated NFHS and MSHSL rules. The team has continued to wear the jerseys during warmups and will continue to do so through the regular season. The Bluejays will not be able to wear the jerseys during warmups in the postseason. The team has hung the Waseca police jerseys on the boards during games and parents have worn the jerseys at games.
“We’re trying to do something incredibly positive to honor Officer Matson,” Waseca High School Activities Director Joe Hedervare said. “Everyone in this community has each other’s back. We’re just trying to do something positive.”
Hedervare said the issue of the original jerseys has helped get the message out to more people across the state, and the MSHSL has been supportive of the effort to honor Matson.
Those interested in donating to the Matson family can do so by visiting bit.ly/2u0yb3G.