The Waseca school district’s graduation rate dipped last year.
The Waseca school district’s four-year graduation rate was 74.1% in 2020, down from 86.8% the year prior. However, Waseca’s graduation rate is a combination of Waseca High School and the Waseca Area Learning Center, which serves all students in the county who may need extra time to graduate.
The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school district saw its graduation rate increase slightly to 96.1% in 2020 and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva school district’s graduation rate declined slightly to 89.7%, according to Minnesota Department of Education data released last week.
The Waseca school district’s four-year graduation rate has declined in recent years from 90.5% in 2016 to 74.1% in 2020, according to MDE data. The district’s seven-year graduation rate was 89% in 2020.
Eighteen percent of the students included in Waseca’s 2020 four-year cohort attended the Area Learning Center, where students are on a different learning trajectory and may need five to six years to graduate, Waseca Superintendent Eric Hudspith said. ALC students are also included in Waseca’s numbers even if they don’t live in the district. That all impacts Waseca’s overall graduation rate, Hudspith said.
Waseca High School’s 2020 graduation rate was 89.1%, according to MDE. Hudspith said the district continues to make progress on its graduation rate. It's a "positive sign" that the graduation rate last year, when school ended with distance learning, was consistent with its previous graduation rates, he said.
“I’m happy to see consistency in our high school, but know there’s room to improve,” he said.
The Waseca Area Learning Center’s four-year graduation rate was 11.1%, or three students, in 2020, but 66.7% students were continuing to pursue their diplomas, according to MDE. Hudspith noted that the good news is that ALC students are catching up.
Districtwide, 77.2% of white students and 62.5% of Latino students graduated in 2020. The number of students in other racial groups and English learners were too small in number to include the data, according to MDE. More than 66% of students in special education graduated in 2020.
The JWP school district continued its increasing trend in graduation rates, from 90.6% in 2016 to 96.1% last year, according to MDE. The district’s graduation rate for white students was 95.9% last year. Students included in other racial groups and English learners were too small in number to include in the data.
JWP Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said he was proud of the students, teachers and families who “continue to prepare well-rounded citizens to thrive in whatever pathway they choose after high school.” The graduation rate increase is an indicator of the successes students are having in the school district, he said in a statement.
“Earning a high school diploma will ensure all options are available for our students in living out their life adventure, as recognized in our promise statement: We promise to provide a supportive environment where unique learning opportunities empower ALL for their chosen life adventure,” he said.
NRHEG’s graduation rate of 89.7% was the middle of the road for its fluctuating rate in recent years. Students included in other racial groups and English learners were too small in number to include. Last year, the graduation rate for its white students was 94.2%. Other racial groups in the district are too small in number to include in the data.
Statewide, Minnesota's high school graduation rate held steady for the class of 2020, despite an abrupt shift toward the end of its senior year as early stages of the pandemic shuttered school buildings across the state.
Data released Thursday from state education officials show that 83.8% of students graduated from high school within four years in 2020, a historic high for Minnesota.
Minnesota schools improved their graduation rates for all students in 2020, except Black students and English language learners. The rates went up most dramatically for Native American students, who saw a gain of almost 5 percentage points, and students receiving special education services, who saw a bump of 2 percentage points, according to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE).
Still, Minnesota schools have not managed to shake their nearly worst-in-the-nation education inequalities.
Only about 7 out of 10 Black and Latino students graduated on time last year, and the graduation rate for Native American students was 55.7%. Minnesota high schools were successful graduating Black students at a rate of only 69.2%, down from 69.9% in 2019, according to MDE.
English language learners in Minnesota graduated at a rate of just over 66%. That was down a full percentage point from 2019.