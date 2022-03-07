A Waseca couple is facing criminal charges after police allegedly located methamphetamine in their residence, exposing their 5-month-old baby to the substance.
Danielle Deandra Marie Prude, 23, and Reid William Alick, 32, were charged by summons March 4 in Waseca County District Court with one count of knowingly permitting a child to be exposed to meth or meth paraphernalia and one count of fifth-degree controlled drug possession, both felonies. They are also both facing on additional count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Feb. 8.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police responded to the couple’s residence on North State Street after Prude reported Alick was “pushing her around” and destroying things inside the apartment. Police located Alick outside when they first arrived to the scene, who reportedly said Prude had attacked him after he had located a “bag of meth” that belonged to her.
Police found Prude inside holding the couple’s 5-month-old baby, according to the report. Prude reportedly said she had taken the baby from Alick and went into the kitchen when Alick tried taking the baby back and pushing her. As she was talking to the police, Prude allegedly said Alick “may have just been trying to get around her and not pushed her intentionally.” Police noted Prude’s mannerisms appeared to be “fidgety and unnatural” and suspected her of being under the influence of a controlled substance, or coming off the recent use of a controlled substance, according to the complaint. Police questioned Prude about her behavior, Alick’s report of drugs being in the apartment and if she had attacked Alick, all of which she reportedly denied.
Alick allegedly showed plice where the bag of meth was hidden inside a locked zipper bag in the washer and dryer, which is located in a common area. According to court records, Alick said Prude had used meth as recently as the day before and he had used a few days prior, but claimed the drugs belonged to Prude.
Inside the bag, police reportedly located a glass pipe that contained white residue, a prescription bottle of Adderall with Prude’s name on it that had 30 pills and a small bag with a white powdery substance inside, and what appeared to be a vape pen.
After securing the contents of the bag, police obtained a recorded statement from both Alick and Prude, according to court documents. Alick allegedly repeated the story that Prude had attacked him and the drugs belonged to her. Prude reportedly said she didn’t want to get Alick in trouble for possibly pushing her, but admitted the locked zipper bag and Adderall belonged to her. She denied knowing the small bag of white powder was in the prescription bottle, according to the report, but admitted she “relapsed” using methamphetamine sometime between Feb. 5-6.
Both the residue in the pipe and the powder in the bag tested positive for meth.
Prude was previously convicted of felony threats of violence in 2021 in Nicollet County, of gross misdemeanor assault and petty misdemeanor drug possession in 2021 in Waseca County.
Alick was previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in 2020 in Blue Earth County.
The next court appearance for both parties is scheduled for April 12.