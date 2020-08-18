Corchran, Inc. in Waseca went bankrupt and was forced to close its doors after 71 years of business.
Corchran is located off of Hwy. 13 on the south end of Waseca in the Industrial Park. The business offered custom metal fabrication for its customers.
The closing of the business left Waseca without another manufacture and is a loss of jobs for residents.
“The abrupt closing of Corchran was shocking,” Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Fitch said. “I think it blindsided a lot of people. It is unsettling to have any business close in Waseca, especially one as established as they were. Fortunately, we do have other manufacturers and businesses that have positions open to keep those former employees working in Waseca.”
Corchran filed for a Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 17. A Chapter 7 bankruptcy means the company is not be held accountable to pay off debts. The debts are forgiven if the petition goes through.
The bankruptcy filing is in the early stages and will not be settled for some time.
Corchran was an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, ESOP, which gives the workers ownership in the company.
It was founded by James B. Corchran in 1949. He started in a small blacksmith shop and the business grew to what it was at the time of closure with over 93,000 square feet. This space was manufacturing, office and warehouse.
At the time of filing for bankruptcy and closing the business Corchran employed 35 employees.
Representatives of Corchran could not be reached for comment at this time.