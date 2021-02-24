A Janesville man has been charged in Waseca County court following an accusation that he sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep, according to court documents.
Adam Duane Zimmerman, 38, was formally charged Feb. 17 with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct where the victim was mentally impaired, mentally incapacitated, or physically helpless for an incident that occurred in October.
According to the criminal complaint, a female victim reported to the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office that she had been sexually assaulted by Zimmerman after she fell asleep at his Janesville home after dinner and drinks with friends. A witness told police everyone at the home was sleeping in separate areas of the house.
According to court documents, Zimmerman said he believes out of habit he went to his bedroom where the victim had been sleeping.
Zimmerman’s first court appearance is scheduled for March 30.