A Waseca historic two-story building became American Family Insurance, owned by Matthew Petsinger.
He has owned the insurance company branch for just over two years and decided to move locations on State Street to be in a permanent location that he hopes will continue for the next 25 years or more. The new location will officially open Dec. 28 and is in the newly dedicated Historic Downtown of Waseca.
The building, located at 101 State St. S., was built in 1884 and was the D.G. and Printing Office Millinery and Sleeping room and has since housed numerous businesses. The building, originally known as the McLoughlin Building, has undergone renovations in over the century it has been in operation.
“So there are things that I would like to do down the road, but now with it being historical I’m sure there's rules and regulations that I'll have to learn,” Petsinger said. “It is kind of neat to say that I own a piece of history.”
Being an over-a-century-old building means there has been a variety of businesses in the space ahead of the most recent American Family Insurance moving in.
During the late 19th century, the building housed a dry goods store and a meeting hall on the second floor. From 1904 until the 1920s, a grocery store was located in the building. From 1930-1980 a furniture store was in the building, which underwent numerous name changes throughout the years.
It is unclear what was in the building from 1980-2007 with some history of the building missing, but in 2007 Nelson Realty/REMAX Waseca Realty moved in.
The building is a variegated red brick façade that was traced back to being installed by the 1930s. It has a storefront that consists of recessed entry and large display windows. The storefront's signboard wraps around to the north elevation, extending for two window bays and is covered with vertical wood siding.
Blaine Nelson, REMAX Waseca Realty, was in the building before Petsinger and did some remodeling, including opening the windows further to be the full length the windows were intended to be.
Prior to moving into the new space, Petsinger and his associates painted the inside of the building, replaced all of the flooring and added temporary walls to divide the space to be functional for the business.
A new sign for American Family Insurance was also hung on the wood siding above the front windows.
When removing old carpet Petsinger said there was a teacup painted on the floor, which he guessed was there from when the space was the Daily Grind, before it moved to the final location of 100 State St. N., which is now Trio Wine Cafe.
In the future he hopes to remove the false ceiling to show off the grand 12-foot original ceilings. He also hopes to bring the outside front windows to the full height he anticipates they should be, similar to the Zinnias window front. Petsinger shared that he hopes to renovate the space above the business into an apartment space to rent out.
“I look forward to working with the city down the road if we do any remodeling in here,” Petsinger said. “Working with the city and finding out what historical work needs to be done.”