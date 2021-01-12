Isaac Potter and Eliza Sankovitz, juniors at the Waseca Junior Senior High School, were named EXCEL Award winners for 2020.
The EXCEL award is put on by the Minnesota State High School League to recognize juniors throughout the state for their excellence in community, education and leadership.
Potter and Sankovitz were honored with this award for their dedication to academics, leadership and volunteering.
Potter participates in football and basketball at the WJSHS and he is a member of the B marching band, pep band, symphonic band and select choir and state street. He is a member of the honor roll, Minnesota Honors Society and Business Professionals of America.
In his free time, Potter volunteers at Grace Lutheran Church Band and he has volunteered with Feed My Starving Children, FCA as a huddle leader and he went on a mission trip through Huston ELCA National Youth Gathering.
Potter listed his favorite leadership quote in his EXCEL award application as, "Leadership is not a position or a title, it is an action and example." He went on to say that leadership is a characteristic that is shown, not just said. I think qualities of a good leader are honest and trust. A leader needs to know when to tell someone that they have messed up and when to tell them they did great. They need to understand and try to help others, so trust is an extremely large part. Without trust a leader would not have any influence, trust is another aspect of leadership that has to be earned.
Sankovitz is the varsity football and basketball team manager, she participates in choir, select choir and showtime show choir, Business Professionals of America, Spanish Club, Math Team, FFA, Student Council, Minnesota Honor Society, Peer Tutoring and she has participated in Science Olympiad, ensemble, variety show and was a prom server. She is also a member of the honor roll.
Outside of school and activities, she volunteers her time with Sacred Heart Church, First National Bank Youth Volunteer, 4-H club local and state affiliations and South Central Saddle Club Association.
In her application Sankovitz shared her favorite quote pertaining to leadership: “A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they say: we did it ourselves,” by Lao Tzu.
"A leader should be committed as success depends on it," Sankovitz wrote in her application. "A leader is a problem solver because it is useful in working through challenging issues. A leader is dependable as this will add to the strength of a program. A leader is able to handle conflict resolution as all ideas have merit, and the ability to blend them together allows a program to move forward with compromise and unity. Finally a leader is driven and sticks with a goal no matter what life may throw at you and continue to move forward to accomplish the task."