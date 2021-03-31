A Mankato couple has been charged after they allegedly emptied the coins from the pet-wash pay station at the Janesville Car Wash last month.
David James Baker Jr., 29, and Magi Kay Berentson, 30, were both formally charged on March 22 in Waseca County court with one count of third-degree burglary, a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, the Janesville police responded to a report of a theft at the Janesville Car Wash at 6:39 a.m. on March 21. An employee stated they found the pet-wash pay station empty, which is unusual.
Viewing the security footage, the video clearly shows a small SUV park outside the pet-wash access door followed by a male and female entering the building. The camera inside the pet-wash room showed the female standing by the door appearing to be a “look-out” as the male opens the pay station with a key and empties it. At one point, several coins spill onto the floor and the female assists the male in picking them up, according to the report.
The female is seen in the video as the driver both to and from the car wash.
Mankato police arrested Berentson and Baker following an “attempt to locate” put out by Janesville police.
In a Mirandized statement, Baker said he received the key to the pay station from an unknown male who claimed to have found it outside the car wash. Baker told police he went to the car was with the intention of seeing if the key worked and to steal the money inside if it did. According to court documents, Baker said he converted the stolen coins to cash and the amount totaled $30.
Berentson said in a Mirandized statement that she agreed to give Baker a ride to Janesville to “meet a friend.” She initially denied knowledge of plans to commit a crime, but when officers explained there was video footage of her collecting dropped coins and acting as a look-out Berentson admitted she had done both, according to the report.
Baker has several previous felony convictions, all in Blue Earth County, including 2017 convictions for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and violating a no contact order, and 2016 convictions for drug possession and stalking.
Berentson has a previous 2019 felony conviction in Nicollet County for drug sale.
The next court appearance for Baker is scheduled for April 5 and May 25 for Berentson.