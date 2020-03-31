Waseca area community members have been collecting masks and making masks along with collecting hand sanitizer and other items for various locations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Waseca Hope Kilian and her sister Emily Smith started Masks 4 MN to collect various items needed by health care professionals.
“The thought of not having adequate protection terrified us both and we wanted to do something to help our health care workers in our local communities to prepare for the upcoming health care crisis here in Minnesota,” Kilian said in an email. “Not having the proper protective equipment is dangerous to patients and health care workers alike. From areas affected by the virus before us, we know that health care workers are more likely to get seriously sick than the general population. We want to lower those odds in our local hospitals. We have been fortunate to have the help and support of Nic Breutzman, our designer, and Kim and Jay Thompson, our parents who have put in many hours of work.”
Both sisters are nurses and have knowledge of what is needed to properly protect health care professionals working on the front lines of COVID-19.
The sisters started collecting donations through Masks 4 MN after Smith read about nurses using handkerchiefs and scarves because they were out of masks.
Through Masks 4 MN they are collecting any unused personal protective equipment (PPE) including N95 respirators, surgical masks, hand sewn masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and eye protection.
The donations are coming from individuals in numerous communities.
Donations of all kinds of masks are welcomed because Kilian and Smith are looking to help supply various health care workers in group homes, home health nurses, first responders and many others as well as hospitals. Kilian said that the hand sewn masks can be given to health care workers, not likely to be directly exposed to the virus, so that N95 masks can be reallocated to health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients.
“The crisis caused by the coronavirus is something we hoped would never happen,” Kilian said, “But now that it has, we have no choice but to work together to find creative solutions. People working in non-essential roles can do that in two major ways. The first is to just stay home. Reducing interaction reduces transmission and gives health care workers a fighting chance to prepare.
“The second thing they can do is donate any of the masks they have at their homes to the hospitals and health care agencies that are struggling. Every mask counts and matters.”
Masks 4 MN has partnered with Zumbro Valley Medical Society and Southeast Minnesota Disaster Health Coalition.
These groups have helped guide Kilian and Smith to where the donations should be distributed that are collected through Masks 4 MN.
“We did not have a certain amount of masks in mind when we started this,” Kilian said. “Our thought was that if we even got five masks, then that’s five health care workers’ lives that could be protected. Our goal is to help keep them healthy and working to protect patients’ lives and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 overall. We both (Kilian and Smith) have worked in health care and these nurses and PCAs are our friends, almost like another family. Their safety here matters for the whole community.”
PPE drives have been held in Rochester, Mankato, Owatonna, Faribault and in Waseca, where Kilian and Smith with others, collected donations through Masks 4 MN.
Kilian shared that the most in need now are N95 masks and hand sewn masks, face shields, plastic gowns and gloves.
If people have items they want to donate they can reach out to Masks 4 MN on Facebook or email masks4mn@gmail.com.
Kilian and Smith through Masks 4 MN are working to help gather donations and Tammy Ingvaldson is working in Owatonna with the help of others to donate masks they are making during the shortage to health care facilities or workers.
Ingvaldson owns her own tailoring business, Sew & tell. She started designing and making masks and prayer cloths to donate last Tuesday, March 24. She has a combined 33 years in the sewing industry and other sewing experience.
“I normally do mission work, so I just felt called to start making them,” Ingvaldson said. “I actually used to work in the prison system so I had worked in the factory. So I had that experience and I thought what can I do to make some masks and not just to make a mask but something that they would actually use…”
The masks that Ingvaldson is making are made from rain-no-stain material on the outside that she bought with cotton material on the inside. She wanted to use the rain-no-stain on the outside to keep the mask from absorbing any mist or moisture while it was being worn.
Then they add elastic to the mask so that it can be worn. One unique thing Ingvaldson and her neighbor added to the masks is a wire by the bridge of the nose so the mask can form to the person wearing it to give a tighter fit.
At the beginning of the process Ingvaldson and her neighbor worked on multiple different designs, using their husbands to test the fit of each design and the materials that were used.
She said figuring out the wire portion of the mask was difficult because they didn’t like any of the wire they got from local stores. Then Ingvaldson got the idea to call a local electrician to see what kind of wire they had and she was able to find the perfect type that they donated to her.
“We found that we didn’t want to waste any supplies,” Ingvaldson said. “So what we found is we’re making two sizes…”
They are making a large and a medium sized mask out of the material, which allows them to use all of the supplies with no waste leftover and for a better fitting mask.
All of the supplies used for the masks were bought by Ingvaldson or donated by community members. Though the cost can be high, she doesn’t mind because she wants to help those in need.
“As a missionary I get that God will take care of me and this is the mission field right now,” Ingvaldson said. “Hopefully the word will get out and more people will come forth and donate.
So far Ingvaldson and her neighbor have donated about 20 masks, having made around 100. They have also been making prayer cloths to be donated with the masks and have made 230 so far.
Each mask Ingvaldson makes takes time because the fabric has to be preshrunk and pressed before the mask can be constructed. Ingvaldson has factory sewing experience so she is using her experience to make the process quicker while keeping the quality.
“We are looking at making something that is quality,” Ingvaldson said. “Really looking for quality and we don’t want to put the time in if they are going to be set someplace and not used.”
The first donation of masks they made went to the Allina Health Owatonna Hospital.
“Our communities are always looking for ways to help each other,” Helen Strike, COVID-19 System Incident Commander for Allina Health said. “We are so heartened by the response and are grateful for the public wanting to assist us in this critical hour.”
Allina Health system has received over 100,000 supply donations from various communities and members.
After making the first donation Ingvaldson and her neighbor are still deciding where the best locations to donate are.
“We are kind of figuring out where it is that we should take them,” Ingvaldson said. “There’s a lot of checking around and seeing where the need is. Another option is homeless shelters because they are in tight quarters there and I’ve done a lot of outreach around the homeless in Minneapolis and St. Paul or some of the smaller nursing homes might need them….