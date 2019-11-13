The Mayo Clinic Health System is cutting surgical services at its Waseca location.
This change will start at the beginning of 2020. The same change is being made in St. James.
Mayo patients instead will need to go to Mankato, New Prague or Fairmont to have surgeries that would have been done in Waseca or St. James.
According to the release, Waseca has a 10 percent utilization rate of surgical services and St. James has a 5 percent utilization rate. The release continued to say the health system continually assesses services at its sites to meet patient demand.
Along with the cutting of surgical services, two nursing positions and two surgical technician positions will be removed.
The release noted that Mayo system and rural health care organizations are faced with challenges of cuts repeatedly and are working to address the challenges proactively with long-term future of rural health care as the primary consideration.