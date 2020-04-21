Waterville residents tend to say that during the summer the town’s population of 1,874 doubles. Local businesses and resorts are hoping that pattern continues despite a stay-in-place order from Gov. Tim Walz and concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the official start to summer just a few weeks away, resort owners and their staffs in and around Le Sueur, Rice and Waseca counties are preparing for business as usual while waiting to hear what the next round of regulations from the governor might look like.
Kyna Harmon, senior manager of Kamp Dels, says he's acting as though the resort will be open for Memorial Day.
“We are approaching it like we’re going to be open for Memorial Day weekend,” Harmon said. “We’re putting a lot of hours into getting the place ready to go.”
Ungs’ Resort on French Lake is preparing for the season as usual, though owner Jonette Ungs said getting information from the state about the camping season has been tough.
“Hopefully people will still be able to use their (camp) site as long as they don’t congregate at one place,” Ungs said.
Sites at Ungs’ Resort have 10 feet of space between them already but it’s still not clear if people who live in the area can return to their campers or if those from out of town can visit their campers, Ungs said.
Bookings for the early part of the summer are getting canceled, Harmon said, and the lack of campers will have an effect on other businesses in Waterville.
“It’s a trickle down effect,” Harmon said. “You look at the town of Waterville … the businesses in town enjoy the influx of people coming into town.”
Plus, the resorts provide seasonal jobs for high school and college students. Kamp Dels employs around 80 seasonal workers, Harmon said.
Bill Byrne owns Lakeview Resort in Waterville and is seeing reservations shift from May and June to the end of the season.
“Normally I don’t have a lot of reservations for September, but I’m probably 50 percent booked,” Byrne said. “I’ve had a couple of cancelations, mostly because people were flying in here and airlines are canceling flights. It’s not the greatest in the world, but it’s not going to put me out of business.”
Smaller resorts like the eight-unit Sakatah Bay Resort Motel are feeling the impact already. Owner/operator Pat Scholljegerdes said most of her summer guests have canceled. She’s shifted to focusing on maintaining a motel model to get through the summer.
“I’m trying to focus more on the longer stays,” Scholljegerdes said. “I’m trying to get people that would come by the month. I’ve got people who are in between homes and working in the area.”
But there is a difference between weekly and monthly rental fees.
“In the summer, it’s $600 a week and now it’s $600 a month,” Scholljegerdes said. “Revenue is about a fourth of what it would be.”
The pandemic compounds existing problems for resorts, several of which dealt with flooding issues last year and a tornado in September 2018 that struck Kamp Dels and Roberds Lake Resort. Cleanup of debris that blew or sunk into Roberds Lake began last weekend.
Minnesota Hospitality has lobbied on behalf of resorts and campgrounds, which were not included in Walz’s latest executive order where he eased restrictions on golf, boating, bait shops and gun ranges.
“We work super hard for that three months,” Harmon said. “I hope for a successful summer.”