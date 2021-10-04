A Mankato woman is facing felony charges after an alleged August shoplifting incident at a Waseca business was interrupted by a store employee.
Corinna Faye Nielsen, 39, was charged on Thursday with two felony counts of theft as well as one misdemeanor count of theft. The charges stem from an incident that took place Aug. 31 at Bomgaars in Waseca.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called at 7:37 p.m. that night for a theft. A store employee told police she heard the fire alarm for the back door go off and reportedly saw a woman with a shopping cart full of products propping the door open. When the employee approached, the woman allegedly ran out the door and got into a truck with a male who was loading a DeWalt box into the vehicle before driving off.
The employee said the door is blocked by large wooden pallets and a large black bin filled with mulch, which the female suspect had to climb up and over in order to get to the truck, according to the report. While the woman was fleeing, the employee said she dropped her phone.
Officers were able to identify Nielsen as the owner of the phone, according to court documents.
The total value for the items Nielsen was allegedly trying to steal in the shopping cart was $768. The employee said it is hard to know exactly what the DeWalt box contained, but that she believes the item taken had a value of $420, according to the report.
The male suspect has yet to be identified by police. Nielsen's first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 9.