WASECA — By 10 a.m. Saturday — two hours before the Waseca Marching Classic parade was slated to start — many, if not most, of the choice seating places along the State Street parade route had been claimed.
Most of the seating places had been claimed with lawn chairs, left there by their owners while they went about their Saturday morning routine. Some of the chairs had been turned upside down, others bagged in plastic — ways to keep the seating surface of the chairs dry “just in case” the forecasted rain showed up.
“The weather’s not going to stop us,” said Edna Burns, the chair of the Waseca Marching Classic.
Now in its 32nd annual incarnation, the Waseca Marching Classic — at least the parade part of it — had never been rained out, Burns said. Not once into 32 years. And she was convinced it wouldn’t be rained out this year either.
And she was correct. Despite predictions to the contrary, the parade was not rained out.
In fact, in the moments before the parade began, the sun that had been so elusive most of the morning made an appearance from behind the dark clouds where it had been hiding. By noon, the appointed hour, there was no stopping the parade, and the eight marching bands — seven from out of town, as well as, of course, the hometown Marching Jays — were ready to take to the streets.
The bands were separated by other parade participants — classic cars (some more classic than others, to be sure); fire trucks; color guards; representatives from the Waseca Area Foundation and the Waseca Band Boosters; participants in the Special Olympics, the Girl Scouts and the local hockey association; various pageant royalty and various groups and organizations.
The separation of the bands with the other participants gave the judges — six of them from the TriState Judging Association, all positioned in that important judging block on State Street — time to finish their comments and record their scores before handing off their sheets to be tallied by the official association tabulator.
Thus, nearly as soon as the last band — the Marching Jays — finished its performance, the scores for the parade portion of the Marching Classic had been tabulated and the awards were ready to be handed out.
The Jays, of course, as the host band were not a part of the competition but were there in exhibition. You wouldn’t have been able to guess that by the reaction of the crowd when the Jays marched by. Content to have stayed seated even while appreciating the other bands, the crowd in unison stood to its feet when the Waseca band, led by new director Devon Lawrence, marched along the downtown parade route and performed their parade show, appropriately titled “Downtown.”
As for the awards, Waseca County neighbors, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale Geneva Panther Marching Band, took first-place honors in the Class A division of the parade competition with the band’s show titled “Queen!” featuring the music of the famous rock band.
In Class AA, Stewartville Marching Tigers took first-place honors over Luverne with the Tigers’ performance called “Confident.”
The Spirit of Worthington Trojan Marching Band, with 146 members performing, took top place in the Class AAA competition, edging Lakeville South, with the Trojans’ crowd-pleasing parade show, “We the People,” featuring music from the various military services as well as patriotic songs.
The Trojans also nearly swept the parade awards, taking the honors in the categories of Parade Sweepstakes, Parade People’s Choice Award, Outstanding Drum Major, Outstanding Percussion and Outstanding Auxiliary. Only Stewartville was able to keep Worthington from the clean sweep, with the Marching Tigers winning the Outstanding Horn Line in the parade.
The day, of course, was far from over once the parade was done. The bands — some of them returning from the parade, several only there for the evening performance — went on to the field show competition.
Historically, said Edna Burns, the weather has been less cooperative with the field show than the parade. Twice in the 32-year history of the Marching Classic has the field show been rained out and moved inside and away from the field. Still, that’s just twice in 32 times — just over 6% of the time.
And the weather cooperated this year.
In the field show competition, The Force from Spirit Lake, Iowa, showed they were a force to be reckoned with in Class A, taking first place with their field show performance titled “New World,” based on music from Dvorak’s “New World Symphony.”
In Class AA Rochester Lourdes took top honors with the band’s field show titled “The Art of Animation” with the music of “Rhapsody in Blue” by George Gershwin.
Eastview Marching Band from Apple Valley won first place in Class AAA with its show titled “Tales of Odysseus,” inspired by the tales of the Homeric hero and featuring diverse music that ranged from Mossourgsky to P. Diddy.
Eastview also swept the field awards, winning Field Sweepstakes, Outstanding Drum Major, Outstanding Horn Line, Outstanding Percussion and Outstanding Auxiliary.
The Richard “Butch” Dufault Sweepstakes — named for the former director of the Waseca band who started the Marching Classic 32 years ago — was awarded to Lakeville South, and the Herb Streitz Spirit Award went to Bishop Heelan of Sioux City, Iowa.
The 33rd annual Waseca Marching Classic will be held on Sept. 19, 2020.