Waseca City Council met to discuss two pedestrian traffic projects around the city.
The council is not holding in-person meetings due to COVID-19 at the moment, instead it is meeting over the phone and allowing residents to call in to speak.
While the council is meeting separately over the phone it is still moving forward with projects and business.
A new project the council accepted a bid is for the fabrication of a pedestrian bridge, which is a part of the city’s long term trail plans.
This pedestrian bridge will connect the east end of 19th Avenue NE with the trail that runs between the Clear Lake Trail and the constructed stormwater treatment site located north of 10th Avenue NW.
The accepted bid was from Wheeler Company of Bloomington in the amount of $53,800. According to the council packet this bid was slightly lower than what the engineer estimated.
This pedestrian bridge is part of the Northeast Trail Construction Project and is included in the 2020 budget. Funds will come from the city’s capital improvement plan and Minnesota DNR Trail Grant Funds that the city was awarded. The DNR Grant is funding the bridge and city staff are building the trail.
After the bridge is constructed there will be another quote process to get a contract to install the bridge.
Another project that has been in the works for the past year is the planning and designing of the pedestrian safety project along Hwy. 13 in front of the Junior Senior High School. The council approved the cost share agreement with the school district, which confirms a verbal agreement that the city and school district had.
Over the years this stretch of Hwy. 13 in front of the school has been a location of pedestrian-related incidents due to students crossing to get to school.
This project involves a crossing of Hwy. 13 near 17th Avenue NE as well as a trail/sidewalk running along the west side of Hwy. 13 from 15th Avenue N to 19th Avenue N. There is also a trail from the crossing to the high school parking lot and front entrance.
The city hired Stantec for the project. To fund this project the school district will fund 25 percent of the costs that are not funded by grants and the city will fund the remaining 75 percent.
Grants have been secured by the Minnesota Department of Transportation to pay for the construction and construction supervision portions of the project and the City will be responsible for cost overruns in those areas as well as the costs associated with designing the project
The school board will have the agreement on the agenda at the Thursday, May 7 meeting.