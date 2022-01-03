A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly slapped and punched a woman in a motel parking lot.
John Everette Lutgen-Bernatz, 24, was charged on Dec. 21 in Waseca County District Court with one count of felony domestic assault. The charge stems from an incident that took place at a Waseca motel on Dec. 20.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca police were called to a motel parking lot for a report of a physical domestic in process. Motel staff allegedly reported a couple yelling at each other in the parking lot and a patron reporting they saw the altercation become physical.
Officers located Lutgen-Bernatz and a female victim actively arguing with each other in the parking lot, according to the report. The victim reportedly told police Lutgen-Bernatz had slapped her across the face and punched her in the stomach. The fight began in the car on during a drive back from Mankato, where the victim allegedly said Lutgen-Bernatz attempted to bite her arm.
According to court documents, it was too dark outside for police to see any visible injuries on the victim.
Lutgen-Bernatz reportedly twice denied the allegations of slapping or punching the victim, but did tell police he pushed her “while trying to get away from her and into the motel.” He allegedly demonstrated how he pushed the victim, which police reported was more of a “swinging, hitting or slapping motion” with his arm swinging from right to left across his body.
Lutgen-Bernatz was arrested and transported to the Waseca County Jail, according to court records.
Lutgen-Bernatz was previously convicted of the following crimes: criminal sexual conduct in 2017 in Rice County, violating an order for protection in 2017 in Le Sueur County and domestic assault in 2015, also in Le Sueur County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18.