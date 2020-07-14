While local municipalities are just figuring out how to spend millions of dollars in one-time funding from the federal government, area school districts have already made plans for how they intend to spend their allocations.
Both pools of funding come from the CARES Act, passed toward the end of March. At over $2 trillion, the bipartisan COVID-19 economic relief plan was the largest in U.S. history, totaling more than 10% of the nation’s gross domestic product. Part of that was $150 billion in relief for local municipalities and an additional $13 billion allocated specifically to school districts. Lawmakers designed the funding to help local units of government weather the economic storm.
Municipalities didn’t receive their funding until recently because the state government was tasked with deciding how roughly $850 million in funds should be allocated, and Gov. Tim Walz struggled to reach an agreement with the Republican-majority State Senate.
Waseca County is eligible for a little more than $3 million should all cities and townships apply for funds. Any money a township or city receives and doesn’t spend is sent back to the county, which has to return it to the state. The county alone has received $2.2 million and the Board of Commissioners authorized $500,000 for small business relief.
Waseca County Administrator Michael Johnson said he’s had preliminary discussions with the Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers and Waseca City Manager Lee Mattson, but a defined plan on how to award the money hasn’t been set.
Businesses cannot use the funds to replace revenue. Instead, it can be used to replace any food costs a restaurant incurs because of food loss or any costs related to protective supplies or signage related to the virus, for instance.
When it comes to local cities, Waseca could receive about $680,000, Janesville approximately $174,000, New Richland around $90,000 and Waldorf $16,000.
Waseca hasn’t developed a formal plan on how to make the funds available for small business, but plans to discuss it Wednesday at a joint Waseca Economic Development Authority/City Council meeting. At Monday's Janesville City Council meeting Monday, Rogers told the council he’d rather err on the side of caution when it comes to spending money for fear that the U.S. Department of Treasury could ask for the money back and the city not be in a position to repay it.
The Waseca EDA made loans up to $10,000 available with no interest up to six months and have a 50% forgiveness if the business is still operating in six months. Businesses with 15 or fewer employees were eligible and businesses needed to apply for other federal and state money. The loan program helped about 35 businesses by spreading out $225,000.
Schools
The funds to school districts were allocated on a much different basis, with more funding allocated to districts with a greater number of students eligible for free and reduced-price lunches.
Waseca Public Schools has 37 percent of its students receiving reduced-price or free lunches, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton sits at 30 percent and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva has 32 percent.
Waseca Superintendent Eric Hudspith, who began July 1 with the district, said WPS is formulating plans on how to spend the money it has received the funding from the state.
JWP Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said at Monday’s School Board meeting that the district received around $70,000. Trinity Lutheran School will receive around $12,000, Stumpf said.