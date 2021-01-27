The Janesville City Council heard the results f the Economic Development Authority survey results at its Jan. 25 meeting.
Janesville residents and business owners and people living in surrounding cities whose children attend school in Janesville were given the survey and 124 surveys were returned.
The survey asked questions about how people receive information about the city, the quality of life in the city, resident and worker support factors, housing, growth areas, goods and services, community development, areas of concern for EDA focus, community events and suggestions and any additional suggestions.
“These survey results will be used for the EDA in the next month or so for the next foreseeable future,” Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers said.
When asked what sources they use to get information, about Janesville 75% of responders said the city's Facebook page, 62% said they get information from friends or colleagues and 44% said they get information from the city's website.
Janesville as a place to raise children had the highest quality of life rating with 92% of respondents saying it was good or excellent.
Eighty-nine percent of respondents said Janesville overall was good or excellent and 87% said Janesville as a place to live was good or excellent.
A place for improvement on the quality of life survey section was the value of services for taxes paid, Janesville as a place to visit and Janesville as a place to work. A majority of respondents rated those items as fair or poor.
When the respondents were asked about work status and commuter characteristics, almost 57% responded they work outside of Janesville, 21% work in Janesville, 16% work from home and 7% do not work outside of the home.
“You can get a good idea of what needs and what thoughts are out there,” Rogers said about the survey. “One thing that I want to point out that I thought was interesting and I’ve always thought we are a bedroom community, but 56.6% leave town for work and that is the true definition of a bedroom community.”
The EDA survey also asked respondents for areas of concern for the EDA to focus on. There were 10 concerns listed on the findings document from the survey.
First on the list of concerns is downtown revitalization to reduce vacancies and grow businesses, followed by commercial development to bring restaurants and shops to town.
The third concern listed is farmer’s market and pop-up shops, which the council and city staff have addressed through changes to the city code and the fee schedule. Another concern on the list is additional biking and walking trails for the city. Trails will be added as a part of the Safe Routes to School program.
Respondents also want a community center, housing incentives, Highway 14 interchange industrial development, enhancements to Lakeview Park, a business incubator and a city park amphitheater. A portion of funds have been committed to the amphitheater project.