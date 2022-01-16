Visitors to the Waseca Art Center are now welcomed by Jess Stuckmayer, the center’s new artistic director, and her furry friend, Sky.
Stuckmayer is a graduate from Minnesota State University, Mankato with a bachelor’s degree in ceramics and arts education. Her previous position at the Art Center was the office manager, which she stepped into in March, working 20 hours a week. She said it was difficult to figure out the accounting when she first started, and she relied on residents of the community to help her out.
“It’s nice to see that people are still willing to help each other out and see something succeed,” Stuckmayer stated. Stuckmayer was named the interim artistic director at the end of August, following the departure of former artistic director Andrew Breck, who relocated to Portland, Oregon. She was officially named the artistic director in December.
Carroll Galvin, president of the Waseca Art Center Board, said that Stuckmayer is doing a fine job.
“There is a learning curve,” Galvin said. “She is knowledgeable in art, but the business side is new.”
Galvin added they may bring more people in to help Stuckmayer, as it’s a lot of work for one person.
“We are very pleased that she’s doing a great job,” she said.
New things in the pipeline
Stuckmayer has added a new class called Club Cassatt, which is based on Mary Cassatt, a painter from the 1900s.
“There’s not a lot of well-known female artists, so I wanted to bring homage to her name,” she said. In this class, participants will use the elements of art and principles of design in the projects they complete to take home.
Along with new classes, there are new age categories.
“There’s sixth grade, seventh through twelfth grade, and then a senior session,” Stuckmayer said.
The Waseca Art Center’s main mission is to expand the quality of life in the community. By offering classes to everyone of all ages, in group or private sessions, the education and rewarding artistic experience is more inclusive.
Stuckmayer hopes to create more room for class, and was planning on finding a building next door to host more classes. That endeavor, however, has been put on hold to focus on more immediate tasks.
“We need a new roof, and I’m also working on an elevator fund,” she said. “There is a storage space upstairs, though, that I’m trying to utilize.”
Galvin, along with other board members, are planning to help out with various projects at the Art Center, including painting the interior walls and helping prepare for new exhibits.
“We’ve been doing some house cleaning the past two weeks,” Galvin said. “We don’t have any exhibits at the moment, so it’s a great time.”
She also has an interest in helping fund or organize plays, but with competing places, it can be difficult to find people who are willing to help.
“It’s a lot of networking, finding the right people to be involved,” she stated.
Picking up where Breck left off
The community will continue to see Breck’s influence on the Art Center in 2022, as he had booked most of the year prior to his departure. Recently, the Art Center had an exhibit Breck had scheduled which centered around racism and oppression, and also featured a noose. Stuckmayer said that it was a surprise when she saw it, but after it was explained, she was excited to have it featured.
The exhibit received mix reactions, as Stuckmayer expected. Some people liked the idea behind it, while others did not.
“There was a man who wrote a letter; he thought it was against the police,” Stuckmayer said. “I liked that people were able to communicate and open their thoughts of the issues the world is facing today.” She continued by saying that with Waseca being a primarily white community, she believed the topic needed to be addressed.”
Because most of 2022 is already booked, Stuckmayer has been actively looking into the next year. For 2023, Stuckmayer said she has plans to visit the Artists of Minnesota website to find possible contenders.
“The exhibit committee will go through all of the potential artists and choose,” she said. “We have eight to 12 exhibits, meaning we can have 24 artists or less.”
Because of COVID-19, the exhibit committee didn’t get together this year to discuss potential artists, making it Breck’s decision.
One of the next artists to be featured is Tomas Alvarez, who is a photographer from Woodbury. Stuckmayer also has another exhibit coming in to replace one artist who backed out.
“They were a member that had an art collection, and his partner donated the pieces to us,” Stuckmayer said of the exhibit filling the vacant slot. “The collection is being stored here and will be put on display.”