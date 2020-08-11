Area schools districts learned July 30 the recommended back-to-school models they should adopt when Gov. Tim Walz announced classifications on determining how districts should plan for the fall.
The Minnesota Department of Health took a look at the two-week infection rate for counties across the state and then examined the county level rates per 10,000. Waseca County’s rate sat at 20.2 per 10,000 for the two-week period ending on July 28. The recommendation for counties with case rates between 20-29 per 10,000 is hybrid learning, a mix of in-person and distance learning.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva school districts cross county lines and data from those counties must be considered. For instance, JWP include parts of Blue Earth County, which has a rate of 25.3 per 10,000. Districts must work with the most restrictive rate, so if Waseca County had a rate less than 20 per 10,000, JWP would still have to work with the Blue Earth rate if it remained higher.
As the rate per 10,000 changes, districts will have to make adjustments as that occurs.
Waseca Public Schools will likely begin the school year in a hybrid model. The School Board discussed what that model will look like at its workshop Thursday. The initial model would require distance learning for all grades on Mondays. Grades kindergarten and first will attend school in person Tuesdays through Fridays.
Second through 12th grade will attend school in an A or B group. The A group would attend school on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and have distance learning on Thursdays and Fridays. The B group would have distance learning on Tuesdays and Wednesday while it would attend school on Thursdays and Fridays. Families with multiple students would have their students be in the same groups.
The Monday distance learning days would still allow teachers to connect with students through office hours and regular check-ins.
Waseca Public Schools surveyed the community and found 70 percent of 1,348 respondents favored the hybrid model.
Waseca Superintendent Eric Hudspith and JWP Superintendent Kurt Stumpf liked that the governor allowed localized control for the decision on returning to school. JWP will likely adopt a similar model to Waseca’s, with one group of students coming in two days and another group coming in the other two days.
Waseca Public Schools developed a color-coded status level for flexible learning. The green level means all students return to school, the blue level means in-person learning for elementary students in grades kindergarten through six, students in grades seven through 12 would have two days in school and three of distance learning. The yellow status level means students in kindergarten and first grade have four days in school and one day of distance learning. Students in grades two through 12 have two days in school and three of distance learning. The orange level has all students in grades seven through 12 participating in distance learning. The red status level places all students in distance learning.
Students with special needs
The hybrid model presented to the Waseca School Board Thursday didn’t specifically outline how the model will work for students with special needs, though the district has spent time considering options, Hudspith said.
“One of our proposed hybrid models is having our kindergartners and first-graders coming to school four days a week,” he said. “Then potentially our students with disabilities or our students with higher learning needs would come in more than half the time.”
The district could lean on paraprofessionals for additional help with students who have higher learning needs.
“We will obviously try to prioritize students with higher needs to be in school more often but when they can’t be, we’re still going to be more strategic in our staffing so that we make sure those students get the connection they need when they’re not in school,” Hudspith said.
Transportation
Guidelines for school transportation suggest that buses operate at 50 percent capacity. Waseca Schools typically runs busses at 50-60 percent capacity during a regular school year, Hudspith said. The district likely won’t need additional buses in a hybrid model, but should the rates per 10,000 decrease and the district decides to have more in-person learning, then things could change.
As far as bus transportation, the survey found that 43.5 percent of respondents said they wouldn’t use busing for their children. Just 32.6 percent said they would use busing.
Screening
Waseca Schools continues to develop screening practices. The district has used a self-symptom check for parents and children during summer school.
With just half of the students in the buildings in a hybrid model, the district won't have to worry as much about airflow within buildings. The airflow will operate as usual, which would serve as an increase with a half-full building.
The Waseca School Board meets Thursday to make a final decision on which model to adopt.