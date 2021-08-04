• UMW enrollment in 1971 was 84 men and 31 women for a total of 115 students. UMW enrollment in 1991 was 438 men and 604 women for a total of 1,042 students.
• UMW, part of the University of Minnesota system, operated from 1971-92 and enrolled nearly 20,000 students during that time.
• The school's mascot was Ramus the ram.
• The college's cable-FM radio station was KUMW.
• UMW’s tuition rates per quarter in 1971 were $133 for residents and $380 for non-residents. The student service fee was $30. Room and board per quarter was $280 for both residents and non-residents.
• Programs of study offered at UMW: agricultural business, agricultural industries and services, agricultural production, food industry and technology, home and and family services, horticultural technology and veterinary technology.
• 8,000 UMW students received $38 million in financial aid.
• Four UMW staff won the U of M’s Morse-Alumni Award for outstanding contributions to undergraduate education: Philip Allen, an assistant professor of horticulture technology, 1977; W. Clough Cullen, chairman of the Animal Health Technology Division, 1982; William Anderson, professor of agronomy, 1985; and Mark Wilson, associate professor of agricultural production, 1987.
