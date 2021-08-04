UMW ribbon-cutting

State Rep. Rodney Searle, University of Minnesota President Malcolm Moos, Regent Neil Sherburne and Chancellor Edward Frederick open the University of Minnesota Technical College, Waseca on Sept. 27, 1971. (Photo courtesy of University of Minnesota Archives)

• UMW enrollment in 1971 was 84 men and 31 women for a total of 115 students. UMW enrollment in 1991 was 438 men and 604 women for a total of 1,042 students.

• UMW, part of the University of Minnesota system, operated from 1971-92 and enrolled nearly 20,000 students during that time.

• The school's mascot was Ramus the ram.

• The college's cable-FM radio station was KUMW.

• UMW’s tuition rates per quarter in 1971 were $133 for residents and $380 for non-residents. The student service fee was $30. Room and board per quarter was $280 for both residents and non-residents.

• Programs of study offered at UMW: agricultural business, agricultural industries and services, agricultural production, food industry and technology, home and and family services, horticultural technology and veterinary technology.

• 8,000 UMW students received $38 million in financial aid.

• Four UMW staff won the U of M’s Morse-Alumni Award for outstanding contributions to undergraduate education: Philip Allen, an assistant professor of horticulture technology, 1977; W. Clough Cullen, chairman of the Animal Health Technology Division, 1982; William Anderson, professor of agronomy, 1985; and Mark Wilson, associate professor of agricultural production, 1987.

Sources: University of Minnesota fact books, course bulletins and Waseca County News archives.

