The energy Friday night inside the VFW was energetic, from live music to children dancing with their friends, it was truly a night to remember as one of the big events for Waseca’s annual winter festival finally returned.

Waseca’s Sleigh and Cutter Festival hosts events throughout January and February, giving members of the Waseca Community, along with other nearby communities, something to look forward to during the cold winter months.

From Winter Charm on the Farm to the Better Days Ahead fireworks display, residents from across southern Minnesota can get together with friends and family for fun filled activities.

On Feb. 18, the Sleigh and Cutter Dinner and Dance returned after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

According to Ken Borgmann, one of the directors of Sleigh and Cutter, the dinner that residents know and love today used to be a modest chili feed for decades. It wasn’t until about 25 years ago it became the dinner today’s festival goers have become accustomed to.

“COVID-19 really kicked us in the kneecaps last year,” Borgmann said. “We didn’t do much of anything.”

Borgmann went on to explain how having a sit down meal was getting to be very expensive, and the local clubs couldn’t put it together for less than $15-20 a person. Because of the high cost, Borgmann and his team decided to put the dinner on themselves.

In previous years, Borgmann’s wife would make the coleslaw salad for the dinner, but with everyone growing older, it became a lot of work for one person.

“This year, we decided to do a pulled-pork, potato salad, coleslaw, and baked beans meal for $5 a person,” Borgmann said. “We want to show people that we appreciate their support.”

Kitchen staff

The kitchen staff served pulled-pork sandwiches, potato salad, coleslaw, and baked beans with a smile during the return of the annual Sleigh and Cutter Festival dinner Friday night. (Shayna Lewis/southernminn.com)

Accompanying the dinner was the dance, with country/rock band Red Dirt Road performing.

Red Dirt Road

Red Dirt Road performs at the 2022 Sleigh and Cutter Festival dance Friday night, singing songs from Carrie Underwood to Shania Twain. (Shayna Lewis/southernminn.com)

During the dance, families gathered to show off their moves and socialize after being inside for a year and a half. The kids also got to take pictures with Miss Minnesota 2021, Gabrielle “Elle” Mark, and Frosty also made an appearance, showing off his snow melting dance moves.

Frosty

Frosty made an appearance during the Sleigh and Cutter dance Friday night, showing off his snow-melting dance moves. (Shayna Lewis/southernminn.com)

“I’m excited to be here,” Mark said.

Miss Minnesota

Miss Minnesota Gabrielle “Elle” Mark attended the Sleigh and Cutter events Friday night. Mark and other royalty waved in the parade downtown State Street the following day. (Shayna Lewis/southernminn.com)

Mark, along with the other royalty, waved to the residents of Waseca with smiles on their faces, dring there Saturday parade downtown State Street.

