...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.
The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.
As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief intermittent freezing
drizzle is possible when the precipitation starts before
changing over to all snow.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 4
Red Dirt Road performs at the 2022 Sleigh and Cutter Festival dance Friday night, singing songs from Carrie Underwood to Shania Twain. (Shayna Lewis/southernminn.com)
The kitchen staff served pulled-pork sandwiches, potato salad, coleslaw, and baked beans with a smile during the return of the annual Sleigh and Cutter Festival dinner Friday night. (Shayna Lewis/southernminn.com)
Miss Minnesota Gabrielle “Elle” Mark attended the Sleigh and Cutter events Friday night. Mark and other royalty waved in the parade downtown State Street the following day. (Shayna Lewis/southernminn.com)
The energy Friday night inside the VFW was energetic, from live music to children dancing with their friends, it was truly a night to remember as one of the big events for Waseca’s annual winter festival finally returned.
Waseca’s Sleigh and Cutter Festival hosts events throughout January and February, giving members of the Waseca Community, along with other nearby communities, something to look forward to during the cold winter months.
From Winter Charm on the Farm to the Better Days Ahead fireworks display, residents from across southern Minnesota can get together with friends and family for fun filled activities.
On Feb. 18, the Sleigh and Cutter Dinner and Dance returned after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.
According to Ken Borgmann, one of the directors of Sleigh and Cutter, the dinner that residents know and love today used to be a modest chili feed for decades. It wasn’t until about 25 years ago it became the dinner today’s festival goers have become accustomed to.
“COVID-19 really kicked us in the kneecaps last year,” Borgmann said. “We didn’t do much of anything.”
Borgmann went on to explain how having a sit down meal was getting to be very expensive, and the local clubs couldn’t put it together for less than $15-20 a person. Because of the high cost, Borgmann and his team decided to put the dinner on themselves.
In previous years, Borgmann’s wife would make the coleslaw salad for the dinner, but with everyone growing older, it became a lot of work for one person.
“This year, we decided to do a pulled-pork, potato salad, coleslaw, and baked beans meal for $5 a person,” Borgmann said. “We want to show people that we appreciate their support.”
Accompanying the dinner was the dance, with country/rock band Red Dirt Road performing.
During the dance, families gathered to show off their moves and socialize after being inside for a year and a half. The kids also got to take pictures with Miss Minnesota 2021, Gabrielle “Elle” Mark, and Frosty also made an appearance, showing off his snow melting dance moves.
“I’m excited to be here,” Mark said.
Mark, along with the other royalty, waved to the residents of Waseca with smiles on their faces, dring there Saturday parade downtown State Street.