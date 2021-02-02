...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED THURSDAY WITH SOME POTENTIAL
FOR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ALSO ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
.Rain, snow, and possibly some freezing rain will develop late
tonight, mostly across southern and eastern Minnesota into
western Wisconsin. A cold front will pass through Thursday morning
with temperatures falling from the low to mid 30s to the teens in
the afternoon. Precipitation will become widespread and turn to
snow quickly early Thursday morning following the cold front. Snow
will end from west to east in the afternoon and early evening.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected across
south central Minnesota into west central Wisconsin, with the
highest totals of around 6 inches along and east of a line from
Eau Claire to Ladysmith.
In addition to the snow, strong northwest winds with gusts of 35
to 45 mph are expected Thursday through early Thursday evening.
There is some potential for blizzard conditions across south
central Minnesota where the strongest gusts are likely to occur.
Much of this risk will depend on how much snow falls.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Thursday through Thursday
evening south and east of a line from St. James, to Mankato, Red
Wing, Eau Claire, and Ladysmith.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
around 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&