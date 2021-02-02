bpa regional comp 2021

Business Professional of America students competed in regionals Monday, Feb. 1 at the Waseca Junior Senior High School. In a typical year, regional competition is held at one school with all students, but due to COVID-19, each school in the region held its own. (Bailey Grubish/Southernminn.com) 

 By BAILEY GRUBISH bailey.grubish@apgsomn.com

Business Professionals of America, BPA, students from Waseca High School competed in regional competition on Feb. 2. 

Typically regionals are held at one school with all students from the region competing in the same building, but due to COVID-19, each school held regionals for its students to allow for social distancing and more flexibility. 

All BPA students wore masks in the school and were separated into small groups when competing throughout the day. 

Students have until Friday, Feb.  5 at midnight to turn in all of their competition materials for judging that is set for Feb. 10. 

Once all of the competitions are judged, the BPA students who finished in the top will continue on to the Spring Leadership Conference March 11-13. 

