Waterville worker Nancy Delaske received an award last month honoring her work as a job coach for developmentally-disabled persons at Le Sueur County Developmental Services (LCDS).
Delaske earned a Direct Support Professional Award from the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR) for “Employment Service,” which honors those who work to support people with disabilities and for “ the creation and implementation of innovative and proactive services” for people with disabilities.
“It was exciting,” said Delaske on being recognized. “I was so overwhelmed to know I was chosen. I’m honored that people looked up to me.”
Delaske has worked as a job coach with LCDS in Waterville for more than 24 years. The organization is a nonprofit that supports people with developmental disabilities to help them work and live independent lives. Delaske said she hopes that additional organizations might give the service a try.
Prior to joining her current workplace, Delaske worked in a group home for people with disabilities, but took a day position with LCDS in 1995 to spend more time with her 2-year-old daughter. Her work at LCDS has garnered the respect of her colleagues.
“Nancy fosters the very best from each individual she works with,” said Doug Scharfe, executive director of LCDS. “She does an outstanding job of teaching individuals how to do their jobs well, both those working in the community and those at LCDS."
"She's dependable, efficient, hard-working and takes great pride in her job,” said Worksite Manager Brenda Barber with LCDS. “I've seen her drive a bus route, take our employees on a cleaning crew, comfort someone having a rough day and unplug a toilet all in a matter of a few hours."
As a job coach, Delaske’s responsibilities include training her clients and leading them in cleaning crews that serve a variety of areas including a fish hatchery, churches, city and county offices, the American Legion and a post office. Not only does she manage the cleaning crew, she works with them too.
“I do know that when I clean with the clients, I get better results working along with them,” said Delaske.
Instructing her clients can be a challenge, Delaske noted. Over the years, she said she’s found that how she approaches her students makes all the difference.
“Each individual is different,” said Delaske. “You have to know how to approach each individual based on their needs. Some of them are hands on workers. You need to pick up broom and show them how to do it before they can do it. You can take a vacuum cleaner for a demonstration for them to teach the job. If you sit there and point at them, they don’t get to it. You really have to show them how to do the job.”
Delaske said that she loves her job and that passion is why she’s continued in this career for over two decades.
“I get a lot of enjoyment out of working with them and watching them develop," she said. "It’s great to see them learning the skills and the jobs and get good enough to be independent. I’m inspired by all of them.”
Delaske’s award was presented at the MOHR Summer Conference in St. Cloud. MOHR serves more than 110 adult day, day training and habilitation, extended employment and supported employment service providers across the state. Members of the organization serve more than 26,000 Minnesotans with disabilities.
According to MOHR, direct service providers like Delaske are at the core of community-based services for people with disabilities throughout Minnesota. The organization has been advocating at the state level for direct service provider wage increases so service providers can better compete for quality employees..
More information on MOHR is available at mohrmn.org, on their Facebook page and on Twitter.