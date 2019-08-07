A semi truck and trailer, fully loaded with market hogs, overturned on Tuesday, Aug. 6 around noon in rural Waldorf.
Sam Jewett, of New Richland, was driving the semi truck and trailer that overturned. According to a Waseca Sheriff's Department incident report, the tracks from the semi indicated that the unit was westbound on 270th Avenue and was attempting a southbound turn onto 70th Street when it overturned.
The semi overturned on the passenger side and holes were created in the trailer during impact, allowing some of the hogs to escape and roam about the accident site. Local farmers and emergency responders worked to round up all of the escaped hogs.
Jewett was transported by the New Richland Ambulance to the hospital and the hogs were transferred to another trailer that arrived on the scene once they were all caught.
The semi truck and trailer belongs to Frechette Trucking of Janesville.
Emergency responders on scene included Waseca County Sheriff's Office, Waldorf Rescue, New Richland Ambulance, New Richland Rescue, Waseca County Highway Department and area farmers.