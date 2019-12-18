WASECA — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a former teacher himself, returned to the classroom on Tuesday when he visited Waseca Junior and Senior High School, as well as numerous small businesses in the community.
Walz, along with Minnesota Commissioner of Veteran Affairs Larry Herke, were at the school to speak to juniors and seniors about government and current issues.
They were asked questions by social studies teacher John Hanson that he had gathered from students beforehand. The students came up with numerous questions but there was only time for a few during the forum.
“It is a really great opportunity for the students to be able to have a first hand experience,” Hanson said. “His background as a teacher allows him to speak to the kids. The fact he was able to come, it was great to have him and for him to try to make it as personal as possible.”
Walz started the discussion with his personal background of how he got into politics that led him to being elected as Minnesota's Governor.
After high school, he joined the Army National Guard where he earned the respected title of Command Sergeant Major Walz, retiring in 2005. Herke, Captain and Colonel Herke, also served in the U.S. Army and the Minnesota National Guard for over 30 years.
Herke grew up in Mankato, Minnesota graduating high school from Mankato East and attending Minnesota State University, Mankato. He graduated from MSU with a bachelors in accounting and a masters degree in Public Administration.
Walz is a college graduate of Chadron State College where he earned his social science degree in 1989. Harvard University gave Walz an opportunity to teach in the People’s Republic of China where he was able to get another outlook on education. Before politics, he was a social studies teacher as well as a football coach at Mankato West High School in Mankato.
“As I said earlier, I never planned my life to be an elected officer, I never thought about running for an elected office before I was 40 years old,” Walz said. “Then in 2004 and 2005 I started getting frustrated. I didn't feel like there were regular people, who were being represented...I voted, I cared about it, I wouldn't consider myself to be active, like how I said your generation seems to be more in tune to things, but the issues at that point had just become too big so I ran for Congress in the First Congressional District, which you sit in and that runs from South Dakota to Wisconsin…”
He continued to share that he ran on the theme of “One Minnesota” because, he said, there is no dividing Minnetonka from Mankato and other cities in the state because Minnesota is made up of nearly 6 million people who are intricately tied around industries, agriculture, health care and numerous others. Walz also shared that Minnesota is the second happiest state behind Hawaii.
“My hope is that you stay engaged, you stay hopeful. We’re seeing your generation talk about really really big things like climate, like health care, vaping…talking about inequality and talking about how should government really function,” Walz said to the students. “My pitch to you is that you’re not preparing to live life. Right now you are living it so there is no time too soon to actively be engaged.”
Walz served six terms in the First Congressional Distric, winning first in 2006 and winning re-election in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. In 2018, he was elected as the 41st Minnesota governor. Before the question-and-answer portion of his visit he gave a brief introduction of himself and what he thinks of this generation.
“You are witnessing political division and I think I would use the term chaos, I have never seen in my lifetime,” Walz said. "But the flip side of that is I have not seen political activism in younger people like it is now in my lifetime, so I think the antidote to cynicism is activism, care and looking into the system and this is a noble process...I’m incredibly hopeful for the future, I think your generation is going to be just fine. I’m a little bit nervous that we might not hand it off to you in such great shape and that’s why I think it’s important that you’re here interacting with us and your understanding why this is important…”
He spoke on this generation of students and their involvement in politics at a young age and how great it is they care because what is happening in politics will affect them their entire life.
“It was an honor to host the governor today at Waseca Junior/Senior High School,” Waseca Public Schools Superintendent Tom Lee said. “He encouraged our students to engage in the political process regardless of their party affiliation, saying that citizen engagement is the cornerstone of our democracy. It was a great experience for our students.”
After sharing a few thoughts of why he got into politics, Walz and Herke answered questions from Hanson students had come up with.
Q & A
Question:
“Is there any hope for fixing Washington,” Hanson said. “How and why are we better, is it just Minnesota Nice? And thirdly what should they do as they see all this happening to not just turn their back and walk away from it? Specifically the comparison between Washington and Minnesota the culture of how we get along and work.”
Walz Answer:
“It’s a great question and the million dollar question there’s pundits all over the TV trying to explain this and I have had a chance to view this from a unique perspective,” Walz said. “First of all, I think the framers were genius on how they divided power and I speak as a member of the House, and I remember one time when I was very early in Congress and I was just so frustrated that they couldn't get along that I thought my footnote in history was I went over and knocked somebody out. I was sitting next to a congressman from Michigan named John Dingell, who was the longest serving member in history. He served in Congress over 53 years...and this wise elderly voice of Congress said to me, “This is OK, Tim. This is the substitute to civil war on the streets,”meaning they wanted us to have these fights and I enjoyed the idea of collaboration…all these different ideas would come to the House and it was just a wonderful place but you had to build coalitions…”
Question:
“The number that gets floated out there occasionally on a national level is that number of 22 veteran suicides in the United States a day and even if that’s not accurate and it’s half of that, to me, that's one of the most startling figures that is out there,” Hanson said. “If you would share how Minnesota as a government tries to help addresses issues for veterans in a wide range of ways?”
Herke’s Answer:
“So veteran suicide is an issue that’s very timely,” Herke said. “I just briefed the Governor, talked about veteran suicide in Minnesota and we’re nowhere close to where the National average that is between 20 and 22 per day. We lose between 100 to 120 veterans a year and that’s still way too many. That’s people that you know or that are a part of your families who have done well for their country, they served their time and now it’s time to take care of them. I briefed the Governor on a plan, my plan is a community based plan. I’m going to be working with family members, working with people in the community, veteran services organizations and others to teach you the signs you need to look for in a person who might be thinking about committing suicide. Not a hard amount of training just a little bit, but the biggest thing is if you do see something is that you tell someone. There is no wrong way to do this, you can tell your county veterans services officer, you can call us directly at 1-888-linkvet or you can tell someone like an authority like a police officer. That will get back to us and then our job is to make sure that they get the care and the help that they need if they are in a situation. We’re going to be working hand-in-hand with all kinds of nonprofits, the Federal VA and bring this all together. We’re going to get this taken care of. There’s no way that this should be happening in the United States of America and definitely not in the state of Minnesota. I would also like to take a second to say that we are working on veterans homelessness. There are currently 272 veterans that we know of today that we have been working on and we have been adding to that list...I have about 13 different agencies that I’m working with to make sure that they’re successful and that we find a safe and secure place. We provide rental assistance through the VA, we also provide case workers. Our intent would be to work their way back into society so they become a successful member of society, trying to help them with their job and financial problems and what not...I will need help from everyone…You’ll be part of the solution to help us out to make sure all of these veterans come all the way and if they had issues from the deployment time or after their deployment time we want to make sure we’re taking care of that and we get them plugged in and they have a successful life that they can live with the rest of us.”
Walz answer:
“The commissioner kind of personalized that to see why it matters,” Walz said. “The commissioner is one of 24 that runs agencies...we’re all working together on this and thinking of veterans suicide and homelessness and why should it matter to you? Well there’s a moral argument to be made you want everyone to live life the best they can and there’s a moral argument to be made that these are folks that served for you and there’s a responsibility to do that. It also goes back to the question of what kind of society do you want to live in because these are the questions that we need to ask...One of the things that I can tell you that this issue around suicide, the issue around homelessness, you’re dealing with it right here, I would argue all these issues we deal with, this is a mental health issue. And this Nation is still in the infancy of recognizing that mental health is just like physical health. These are real things, it’s not in your head, it’s real, it’s in and who you are. And I tell you how this view is changing so rapidly and this is where you can help us with this of recognizing this seeking help or asking for theses things is an absolutely human emotion. But here’s how we try to put pressure against you...in 2007 if you were a veteran and you committed suicide we would not recognize you because we were ashamed of you. We did not recognize that you died from an injury that you received in war the same way it would have been if you were shot or exposed to gas or whatever it might be, that has now changed. Now we call it out, we know what these numbers are we try to get people in, we try to reach all of you to see that this is a broader societal issue but veterans are working on it because we can target them but what the commissioner Herke is doing is taking what we learn from this suicide and apply it to everyone in society. What we learn about homelessness we’re going to apply it to society.”
Question:
"What is the forecast for the student that leaves Waseca High School, whether it's education or job opportunities or whatever it might be but how does Minnesota rate in terms of opportunities for these kids?" Hanson asked.
Walz answer:
"Good, but we could do better," Walz said. "I wanted to let you know again on all those letters on academic achievement, about drug use, teen pregnancy, violence or whatever, your generation ranks better in every one of those categories than everyone that’s come before you... I also wanted to tell you that when I was in school I never worried about how to pay for college because it cost $144 a semester because you could work a minimum wage job and pay for the cost of the University of Minnesota for one year. You could work that minimum wage job in the summer, the state invested far more, I never worried about paying for college and I never worried about being shot in school. So I wanted to be just very clear that this understanding is no generation is working harder and producing better results than yours and no generation has been put up against more obstacles in terms of doing that. I think in the state of Minnesota we’re getting better and smarter at this, we’re talking about career, if a liberal arts or a four year education or a professional degree is there that's one thing but there’s a nobleness in the trades, there’s a nobleness in understanding how to build things, there’s a nobleness in starting your own business, whichever you choose to do and what the state of Minnesota is attempting to do is create all those pathways to a career for you that open up and get you on that at an earlier path. I think the state of Minnesota is trying to open up some of these opportunities…what I have to make sure of is that the schools is seeing you and tailoring your education individually to what you need, that’s what we’re trying to do in the state of Minnesota, trying to work together. Our motto and our central mission of my administration with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanigan is Minnesota needs to be the best place in the country for a child to grow up…”
Question:
"Do you foresee something happening in the next legislative session or what is your perspective on it (cannabis)," Hanson Asked.
Walz answer:
“I have supported municipal cannabis and the work I did in the VA, one of the things is pain management," Walz said. "I gave a speech in 2007 saying that if we don’t figure out how to manage pain and the opioids we’re going to have an opioid epidemic in this country, that was 12 years ago and it’s here now. It’s not that I'm a genus, I saw that it was coming and we saw some of the new research on this. I did something that had never been done in Congress before, I had a bill that actually got a vote and moved to do more research on cannabis for pain and the VA and the reason that I got it done was because I got the VFW and the American Legion to join with me. Now moving from medicinal cannabis to recreational cannabis, I want to be very clear, I certainly don’t encourage you to take up vises with alcohol or gambling or whether it be cannabis but the one thing is in a Nation like this, what I do know doesn’t work is prohibition doesn't work and I trust adults to make decisions for themselves with good information. The fact of the matter is it is naive as heck to think that if you want to get marijuana that you can get it anytime you want, the problem with that is you don’t know what’s in it, it’s a criminalization, it has been hugely detrimental especially on racial lines, the number of people who have been locked up disproportionately from communities of color because of the selling of cannabis or the purchasing of cannabis. So I make the case on this that you could make sure that prohibition is not working, you could do a better education campaign, you could know and understand exactly what you’re getting and to be perfectly honest you could tax it to make sure the fallouts from it were being used for something...I do not believe that will go, there was stiff resistance, I could not get a vote on that. I think it might be ideological of people not wanting to do it, I respect when the state says this but here’s the thing we tried prohibition on the alcohol and it didn’t work and now we regulate it, we tax it and we let adults make their own decisions. I’m a firm believer that cannabis would fall in that same place and it would work but I don’t think it will happen this session.”