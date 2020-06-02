Neither threats or the heat could stop the protest for Black Lives Matter/George Floyd memorial in Waseca.
Ky Kehler, of Waseca, organized the peaceful protest in front of the Waseca County Courthouse on Tuesday, June 2. Kehler made a post on Facebook to spread the word of the peaceful gathering and she worked with the local law enforcement for the event.
The protest in Waseca of around 100 people was sparked by the other protests in Minneapolis that were started after the death of Floyd, who died while in custody of Minneapolis police on May 25.
“We’re not here for destruction, we’re here for a peaceful protest that all lives matter,” attendee David Brooks said. “I heard people say, ‘Let it go and that didn't happen here.’ That's (letting it go) when change stops and this is where change happens. We shouldn't live in a society where what doesn’t happen in our society does not affect us. Your voice can be heard without violence. When we stop loving people for the color of their skin or where they came from, in 2020, it says a lot about America. We are all created equal in the eyes of God. Silence is not always golden. ... I come from a criminal and addiction background but through grace I found a new way of life, happiness and freedom.”
Organizing the peaceful protest
Kehler made a Facebook post to bring the Waseca community together to peacefully protest for Black Lives Matter and in memory of Floyd.
“I am part of the LGBT community and the person who started the riots at Stonewall was a black woman who was Marsha P. Johnson,” Kehler said. “And so I feel like I owe the black community my support because they gave me their support. Marsha P. Johnson is a godsend.”
When Kehler made the post she started to receive comments from other citizens saying they would exercise their second amendment right if Kehler went through with the protest.
“There have been community members who are threatening to use their second amendment rights and saying that this (protesting) is not necessary,” Kehler said. “And so I reported all the comments so they are deleted. I did fear coming here today. When I first came here I was by myself at the table and there were people driving by with their middle fingers up and revving their engines while I was the only one here and that was terrifying. I can only imagine if I was a person of color.”
Kehler contacted the police about the comments and feels they are taking the threats seriously. She also informed them of the protest and they were supportive. The local police department helped direct traffic when the protest moved to Trowbridge Park as well as blocking off a side street and putting cones in the front to keep cars away from the protesters.
People from all around the Waseca community and surrounding communities came out to the courthouse to show their support.
“As a white person, I never had to experience that (fear of police) and so I want to use my white privilege to give people of color a voice and give them a platform so they can speak,” Kehler continued.
Why people came out to the peaceful protest
The front lawn and sidewalk of the courthouse was filled with people voicing their anger for the injustice that has happened to Floyd and other African Americans killed by police.
One protester, Mario Jones, spoke out about his own experience with police brutality and support for those who came out to the protest.
“It takes a lot of (guts) to be out here,” Jones said. “There are a lot of ignorant people out here trying to stop you. I commend you kids doing this the right way. There are going to be a lot of ignorant people who try to stop you, but you are the future.”
He went on to say that the officers, both the police and sheriffs department are great in Waseca and he commends them for their job as well.
The crowd was filled with kids, parents, grandparents, students, young adults and many others from the community and surrounding area who all came together to share their distaste for the injustice that has happened for so many African Americans killed by police, most recently Floyd.
“I'm here to finally create change because we need to educate,” attendee Angie Noble said. “We have a lot of ignorant people. We had people who didn't even want us to come out and protest today. Our kids were scared to come out here. It's being discouraged and we need to create change because it just keeps happening. You heard lists and lists of black men and women dying when they go to get Skittles, going jogging, getting groceries, getting pulled over illegally, it's where it's justice for all and that’s why we’re here because Dawn (Nelson) and I are damn sick of it.”
Both Noble and attendee Dawn Nelson said they need to keep protesting to bring the change that is needed. They are both parents and they are having to coach their kids to not put their hoods up and to be extra respectful of the police when they interact and they are tired of that mentality.
“We have to teach our kids here in Waseca about black culture and black history and we have to educate our police officers, too,” Noble said. “I'm not going to stay silent, for my kids. I will not stay silent.”
Waseca is a small community but there is still a need to educate and to bring awareness and that was the goal of the protest that took place in front of the courthouse.
“My platform is when I pray I ask God to break my heart for what breaks His,” Nelson said “This breaks His heart, injustice. He makes a billion different colors in the world and He can't make different skin colors? It makes zero sense. No one should be suffering for that.”
The protest remained peaceful in front of the courthouse with most passerbys honking or holding a fist up in support as they went by. The crowd yelled several chants throughout the protest as well; “What’s his name? George Floyd. Who’d they kill? George Floyd. Say his name. George Floyd.”
Another chant that was repeated several times was; “One down three to go.” This was in reference to only former officer Derek Chauvin being arrested and the other three who were on scene during the death of Floyd who have not been arrested.
The other main chant that could be heard was; “No cops, No KKK, No fascist USA.” The crowd also sang part of the Twisted Sister song, “We’re Not Going to Take it.”
“I want people to realize that even in our small community there is racism that is still prevalent that people of color face everyday and children of color face everyday,” Kehler said.
Sharing personal experiences of racism
When the protest moved to Trowbridge Park Kehler had people speak on their experiences of racism to bring to light what is happening in the small community of Waseca and all around the world.
One attendee said she would whitewash herself as a kid by straightening her naturally curly hair because people would say it looked like a rats nest.
Another attendee who is a young adult shared that when he was in the seventh grade he had other kids ask for the N-word pass from him. He went on to say that this is ridiculous and needs to stop. He doesn't want to worry about his life being on the line when he gets pulled over.
When speaking out people were able to share whatever unique experience they have had and one man shared his experience of being a part of other protests in Minneapolis as well as his own experience with racism.
"I'm here today and I want to speak out because I think it's important for people to get awareness raised to get people to realize and know what's really going on and share things from my perspective because there's not a lot of people out here that do that," the man said. "I just want to be able to give the people who want to understand a chance to understand us so we can move forward and make a change together.
"Everywhere protests are very powerful and very beautiful and there's all types of people from all walks of life coming together and the difference here (Waseca) is the respect of the police. We were being moved in on and aggressed on, the police were being aggressive toward us when we were being peaceful (in Minneapolis).
"Waseca allowed us to do it in a positive and safe way and didn't take anything away from it and were not talking about any other issues surrounding the true issues that need to be talked about and that's just racism and social injustice in the United States. ... I just want to make it very clear for the people who haven't been there (Minneapolis) that protesters and the rioters are not the same people. I just felt like it (protest in Waseca) was really powerful and really positive and I just hope that it doesn't stop here and it keeps going and the crowds get bigger and it's done the right way and people feel safe and police feel safe."
After several people shared their stories the group moved back to the courthouse to keep protesting.
“Silence is just not an option any more,” Nelson said.