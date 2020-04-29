Waseca Public Schools has completed the interview process for the Junior High/Senior High Principal position and announced that Dr. Jason Miller has accepted this position.
Dr. Miller has served as Assistant Principal at Waseca JSHS for the past five years. His previous experiences include serving as a teacher and instructional coach in Mankato Public Schools for 20 years. He also has served as an adjunct faculty member with Hamline University since 2008.
He has a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University, a master’s degree from Minnesota State-Mankato, and earned his doctorate from St. Mary’s University.
Miller will begin his duties July 1, pending approval at the May 21 school board meeting. He is replacing Jeanne Swanson, who is retiring at the end of June.