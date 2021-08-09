A Waldorf man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly abused a handful of children in his care.
Michael Lee Bennett, 32, was charged on Aug. 3 in Waseca County Court with 12 counts of criminal sexual conduct with multiple juveniles. The charges include four counts of criminal first-degree penetration with a person under the age of 13, four counts of criminal first-degree penetration with a victim under the age of 16 with whom he had a significant relationship with, and four counts of criminal first-degree penetration that involved multiple acts over an extended period of time.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Aug. 1 that multiple children had disclosed that they were being sexually abused by Bennett. During interviews with an investigator and child protection specialists, the children reportedly said the abuse has been happening for a long period of time and took place at both their Waseca County home and in a recreation vehicle.
The mother of the children allegedly told police that she confronted Bennett about the abuse and he admitted that he “knew he was going to have to face what he did” and that he “needed help for a long time and didn’t know how and where to get help.”
Bennett was taken into custody last week, but has since posted bail and been released. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.
In other court news:
Max John Peterson, 23, of Janesville, was charged Thursday with escape from custody after he allegedly ran from a Janesville police officer who was trying to arrest him. According to the criminal complaint, the Janesville officer was serving a Morrison County warrant for violating a restraining order. As the officer was handcuffing Peterson, he reportedly tried to run off so the officer deployed his Taser. As the officer was bringing Peterson to the squad car, Peterson allegedly shouted “I know aliens exist.” While the officer was removing the Taser probes, Peterson allegedly attempted to escape from custody a second time. The officer deployed his pepper spray, but Peterson pulled the officer into the aerosol cloud and ran away, according to court documents. A Waseca County Sheriff’s deputy located Peterson shortly after and took him into custody. Janesville Ambulance treated the officer for exposure to the pepper spray and Peterson for a road rash scrape he sustained during a fall after being Tased.Peterson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Christopher John Geier, 31, of Waseca, was sentenced last month to three years of probation for choking a woman in April. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told law enforcement Geier attacked her throughout the morning. When deputies were at the home, they discovered that Geier was allegedly spying on the victim through a web-based camera. Geier had previously been convicted of multiple domestic assault charges, though this is his first felony conviction. An additional felony domestic assault charge was dismissed per the plea agreement. Geier is also prohibited from using or owning firearms, ammunition or explosives and requires that he completes domestic abuse counseling/treatment. Geier must also complete 40 hours of community service.