WASECA — A level three risk sex offender is moving to Waseca.
Mark Petersen, 36, is a registered sex offender and will be moving to the 300 block of Second Street NW, Waseca, on Feb. 29 from Waterville.
He was convicted and has served his sentence for engaging in sexual conduct with a 4-year-old and a 13-year-old on separate occasions. One incident occurred in 2002 in Le Sueur County.
A risk level three is described as in addition to a level two notification, schools and daycares as well as establishments and organizations that primarily serve individuals likely to be victimized by the registrant, law enforcement may notify other members of the community whom the offender is likely to encounter.
In the Fact Sheet provided by the Waseca Police Department it also states convicted sexual and predatory individuals have always been released into our communities. It was not until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to track movement of these individuals after their initial release.
With the passage of the Community Notification Act law enforcement may share information about many of these individuals with the public though abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person is unacceptable and could be seen as a crime.