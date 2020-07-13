Newly installed Waseca Public Schools Superintendent Eric Hudspith unveiled his four main goals for the coming school year Thursday in a School Board workshop.
At the top of the list is developing an instructional model for the fall. The Minnesota Department of Education has outlined three scenarios for the 2020-21 school year. Those options include in-person learning for all students, a hybrid model that employs strict social distancing and capacity limits for students and distance learning only for the school year. The MDE has said it plans to announce its decision on which model to use July 27.
Community engagement is also toward the top of Hudspith’s goals for the next school year. He's said he feels it’s important for the superintendent to not only be professionally part of the community, but also personally.
The other two goals focus on operations. Hudspith highlighted facility planning as a goal along with budget stabilization. Hartley Elementary remains in the forefront of the board’s minds as there will likely need to be a decision made about the building’s future in the coming years. The facility planning committee presented a plan in May about the building and it’ll be determined whether it’s easier to replace or remodel the building.
Maintaining healthy reserves is another goal for Hudspith for the school year. The reserves are toward the high end of where the board wants it to be but the district has also intentionally spent down the reserves recently.
Hudspith will be evaluated on these goals as part of his annual evaluation process.
The school Board also outlined goals it has for the coming school year. It agreed to continue working on student mental health issues by reaching out to experts. The board also identified the need to continue to work with students of color. Hudspith suggested the board attend Life Journey, a series of modules board members can attend to learn about their experience with race. He also told the board it can conduct an audit of the community through the Minnesota Equity and Educational Partnership. The board is already working with the Greater Mankato Diversity Council to do some work with Waseca students and families.
Board members want to spend more time in classes and visiting with teachers across different school buildings, support the superintendent in his goals and create learning experiences.
The board also talked about how to handle out-of-state school trips, especially how to communicate the risks involved and what kind of refund to expect should a trip get canceled. The board will continue to work on the policy to make it clear for families.
The board meets for its full session Thursday, July 23.