A Waseca man is facing felony DWI charges after he allegedly backed into several mailboxes with his boat trailer, damaging both the mailboxes and his boat.
Brady Donald Meyer, 42, was charged June 28 in Waseca County Court with two felony charges for DWI and one gross misdemeanor charge of driving with a cancelled hs license.
According to the criminal complaint, on the night of June 25 Waseca police came upon a minivan that was pulling a ski boat parked in the traffic lane of Clear Lake Drive. Its driver's side door was open, blocking the entire lane of traffic. The officer reported that there was evidence that the boat and boat trailer had been backed in several mailboxes, knocking them over and causing damage to both the boat and trailer.
While the officer was assessing the damage, Meyer allegedly approached the officer, stating he was the driver and had been opening his garage door so he could park the boat in the garage. Meyer reported that he was not aware that he had backed into the mailboxes or caused any damaged.
Court records show Meyer's speech was slurred and the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol. A preliminary breath test reportedly indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.191, according to the report. Court documents show that after Meyer was transported to the Waseca County Jail and spoke with an attorney over the phone that he consented to a second breath test that showed a 0.18 BAC.
Meyer has a previous felony DWI conviction from 2006 in Blue Earth County.
His initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
In other court news:
• 37-year-old Lori Ann Schuur, of Waseca, is facing one felony charge for storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child after Waseca police allegedly found pipes that field tested positive for methamphetamine in the vehicle she was driving. Schuur was pulled over in relation to a South Central Drug Investigation Unit investigation, which led agents to believe the vehicle was involved in narcotic sales. She is also facing gross and petty misdemeanor charges for drug possession. Schuur’s initial court appearance is scheduled for July 22.
• 43-year-old Eric Dean Vanveldhuizen, of Waseca, was charged on June 23 with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and two additional misdemeanor domestic assault charges. According to the criminal complaint, Vanveldhuizen assaulted a woman and choked her in front of children. His first court appearance was on Tuesday.
38-year-old Donald Ray Sanderson, of Waseca, is facing felony charges for domestic assault and terroristic threats after he allegedly threatened to stab and kill a victim on June 29. The victim told police they believed Sanderson would hurt them and that he has a history of making similar threats, according to the report. Sanderson denied making any threatening statements when he was taken into custody on July 1. He has four prior convictions of qualified domestic violence-related offenses with the past ten years dating back to 2012 and all in Waseca County. His initial court appearance is scheduled for July 13.