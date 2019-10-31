The Waseca Economic Development Authority is looking for companies to develop land at the interchange of United States Hwy. 14 and Minnesota Hwy. 13 in Waseca.
There is a portion of about 20 acres available to be purchased and developed from the Woodville Holdings group. This is estimated to be a $10 million to $15 million project.
“We think there’s very good potential out there …,” Economic Authority Coordinator Gary Sandholm said.
A hotel, convenience store and a restaurant would be the ideal projects developed on the land at the interchange.
Requests for proposals have been sent out to numerous organizations, including developers, construction companies and other private businesses that could potentially have a hand in developing the land. After about 10 days, the EDA has gotten some responses.
The proposals are due back to the EDA by Jan. 15, 2020.
The authority then has until March 1, 2020 to purchase the land with a set price on it that they would be able to give the developer.
Waseca had a hotel study done a few years ago, and with the new event spaces and events in town, there is a need for a third hotel, because they can’t accommodate all of the visitors.
“We’re just seeking individuals or companies that are willing to take on the development of that site to benefit Waseca as a whole and take advantage of the highway traffic that goes by on a regular basis,” City Administrator Lee Mattson said. "The EDA feels this would be good for the community, as a whole, and the south part of the community, for more commercial business and greater visibility as a whole. This is one of the areas that the EDA has elected to focus on this coming year, along with housing, and see if we can achieve some movement on those issues.”
With some buildings in the area there is already some infrastructure in the development area, but there would be a need for more, like extending utilities, and possibly building new roads. A clean wetland phase 1 study has also been completed on the property to make the process of developing it smoother.
“We’re really excited about the opportunity for Waseca,” Mattson said.