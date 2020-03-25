The Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce has put together a list of businesses with updated hours during the COVID-19 pandemic. The list can be found at https://www.wasecachamber.com/news/details/retail-business-of-waseca and is being updated as more information becomes available.
Waseca Chrysler: Is open normal hours. Each vehicle is sanitized in the areas that were worked on or touched by staff. Pick ups and drop offs available for Waseca residents for vehicles they are working on. If you want to purchase a vehicle, please call or utilize their website.
Deml Ford Lincoln: Open and ready to take care of customers' sales, parts and service needs with the highest priority on health and safety
Past and Present Antiques & Gifts: Closed, check Facebook for more details.
Suburban Furniture & Flooring: Open regular hours, using extra precautions.
Zinnias Boutique: Closed, check Facebook for more details.
4 Season Athletics: Closed until at least March 31. Will be available for phone calls and FaceTime meetings. Email is 4seasonsathletics@gmail.com to set up times to meet.
Waseca Music Company: Open regular hours
The Speckled Hen: Closed, check Facebook for more details.
Waseca Floral: Waseca Floral is open, same hours, and encouraging phone and online orders as always. Waseca Floral is following CDC guidelines for cleanliness and disinfection of surfaces. Staff is working in the greenhouse making annual bedding and veggie plantings available.
Personalize Printing: Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Pippi Lane Boutique: Temporarily changed hours. Pippi Lane will be open four hours a day to accommodate in store pickups, curbside delivery and shopping if you desire through March 28. Pippi Lane normally only has a couple people in the shop, so to comply with social distancing won’t be a problem. Pippi Lane is taking extra precautions as stated earlier with cleaning and disinfecting. Pippi Lane is also offering free shipping through April 1 on its website and app! Just use code Support20 at checkout.
Pic-A-Dilly Boutique: Closed, check Facebook for updates.
Glitter and Grace: Closed, but follow on Facebook for more details.
Homestead: Homestead is closed through March 31. Home goods and Fusion paint is available by contacting the store. Homestead can meet customers or ship to customers. Look to Facebook for more details.
Culligan of Waseca: Open normal business hours
Trio Coffee, Wine and Ale House: Trio will be closed through the end of March. Check its Facebook page for updates in April.