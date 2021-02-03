A St. Paul woman has been charged in Waseca County court for allegedly taking her boyfriend’s vehicle without his permission.
Maria Rosa Calvillo, 21, was charged Monday with theft of a motor vehicle, a felony, for an incident that occurred on Jan. 6.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca Police Department was notified on Jan. 6 of a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim told officers his on again-off again girlfriend, Calvillo, had taken his vehicle and his unemployment benefits debit card while he was taking a nap. The victim told officers in the “few months” he had known Calvillo that she had never been given permission to use his vehicle or debit card and had never used either before to his knowledge, according to the report. The victim immediately canceled his debit card and reported it stolen and signed a stolen vehicle report with the officers.
On Jan. 9, the victim’s vehicle was located and recovered in St. Paul approximately one mile from Calvillo’s known residence, according to court documents. There were no keys in the vehicle and it appeared to have sustained damage to the left front fender.
Calvillo’s first court appearance is scheduled for March 2.