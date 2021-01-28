Waseca Sleigh & Cutter

This is the third week of the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Medallion Hunt clues for 2021. The clues are written in the form of limericks.

The medallion is hidden within the city limits of Waseca. It is on public property that is accessible 24 hours a day. The person(s) finding the medallion will receive $1,750 in Chamber Dollars.

Clues will be posted at 6 a.m. each Thursday on wasecacountynews.com and in that day’s edition of the Waseca County News until the medallion is found. They will also be available on the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce website, www.wasecachamber.com.

Once the Medallion is found, turn it in at either the Chamber of Commerce or Ace Hardware.

Hunt sponsors are Waseca County News, Ace Hardware, M Peters Enterprises, Excel Energy, First National Bank, Diversified Credit and Waseca VFW Club 1642.

Week 1 clue

Once again we will have to bring out the mittens, hats scarfs and coats

For the citizens in Waseca will have to decode the next few weeks notes

With past years medallion hunts have been difficult to trek and find

This year won’t be an exception most will get frustrated so keep that in mind

Reading the clues your head will be spinning around

As you are fighting to be the first to find the winnings in this town

With the upcoming weeks you will have to use all your senses

To block the blistering cold this town sure has a lot of fences

This I think we all can agree has been a bust of a year

Keep your chin up the sleigh cutter medallion winner announcement is near

Week 2 clue

With the dance and dinner being cancelled for two thousand and twenty-one

The medallion hunt and frosty are still on so have some fun

Where it hides you could imagine children up high, laughing with cheer

But you would also think of slip and trip hazards are near

Feel the wind come from North, and South

But someone will find the Medallion and word will spread by mouth

This place is great to spend a day in the hot sun of summer

But it was abandoned two seasons ago what a bummer

Before you go out to find a free space to park

Read these clues carefully or you will soon miss the mark

Week 3 clue

During the summer you would see bright lights in the night sky

But during this past year this special event had to pass by

The nostalgia will still be there with both foul odors and pleasant scents

However, the game that you are playing now will not be in colorful tents

With snow covering all paths it surely will be hard to stay on track

In order to find the prize these clues you will certainly need to hack

What once is filled with crowds of people, animals, and vehicles

Now it is empty filled with silence, snow, and icicles

The carnival games may require some luck with slim chances of winning

This competition requires luck, skill and deep cogitative thinking

Week 4 clue

We made it this far with the treasure being left undetected

Where the medallion is hidden it is naturally protected

Frustration surely is flowing through the crisp winter air

But then again finding the prize before week four is rare

At the beginning of this quest, I stated there are a lot of fences

Where it rests it’s on one so let the true hunt commence

Look up Look Down Look all around

I will assure you it is not on the ground

Its been fun to write these rhymes for all you Wasecans

Hard work determination will have the medallion land in your hands

Tags

Load comments