This is the third week of the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Medallion Hunt clues for 2021. The clues are written in the form of limericks.
The medallion is hidden within the city limits of Waseca. It is on public property that is accessible 24 hours a day. The person(s) finding the medallion will receive $1,750 in Chamber Dollars.
Clues will be posted at 6 a.m. each Thursday on wasecacountynews.com and in that day’s edition of the Waseca County News until the medallion is found. They will also be available on the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce website, www.wasecachamber.com.
Once the Medallion is found, turn it in at either the Chamber of Commerce or Ace Hardware.
Hunt sponsors are Waseca County News, Ace Hardware, M Peters Enterprises, Excel Energy, First National Bank, Diversified Credit and Waseca VFW Club 1642.
Week 1 clue
Once again we will have to bring out the mittens, hats scarfs and coats
For the citizens in Waseca will have to decode the next few weeks notes
With past years medallion hunts have been difficult to trek and find
This year won’t be an exception most will get frustrated so keep that in mind
Reading the clues your head will be spinning around
As you are fighting to be the first to find the winnings in this town
With the upcoming weeks you will have to use all your senses
To block the blistering cold this town sure has a lot of fences
This I think we all can agree has been a bust of a year
Keep your chin up the sleigh cutter medallion winner announcement is near
Week 2 clue
With the dance and dinner being cancelled for two thousand and twenty-one
The medallion hunt and frosty are still on so have some fun
Where it hides you could imagine children up high, laughing with cheer
But you would also think of slip and trip hazards are near
Feel the wind come from North, and South
But someone will find the Medallion and word will spread by mouth
This place is great to spend a day in the hot sun of summer
But it was abandoned two seasons ago what a bummer
Before you go out to find a free space to park
Read these clues carefully or you will soon miss the mark
Week 3 clue
During the summer you would see bright lights in the night sky
But during this past year this special event had to pass by
The nostalgia will still be there with both foul odors and pleasant scents
However, the game that you are playing now will not be in colorful tents
With snow covering all paths it surely will be hard to stay on track
In order to find the prize these clues you will certainly need to hack
What once is filled with crowds of people, animals, and vehicles
Now it is empty filled with silence, snow, and icicles
The carnival games may require some luck with slim chances of winning
This competition requires luck, skill and deep cogitative thinking
Week 4 clue
We made it this far with the treasure being left undetected
Where the medallion is hidden it is naturally protected
Frustration surely is flowing through the crisp winter air
But then again finding the prize before week four is rare
At the beginning of this quest, I stated there are a lot of fences
Where it rests it’s on one so let the true hunt commence
Look up Look Down Look all around
I will assure you it is not on the ground
Its been fun to write these rhymes for all you Wasecans
Hard work determination will have the medallion land in your hands