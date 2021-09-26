A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly help a victim at gunpoint outside Birds Eye and took his wallet and cell phone.
Luis Hugo Resendez, 51, was charged on Sept. 21 in Waseca County District Court with one count of aggravated robbery in the first degree, a felony. The charges stem from an incident that took place outside Birds Eye shortly before 11 p.m. Sept. 19.
According to the criminal complaint, a victim told police Resendez showed him a gun and threatened him, taking his phone and his wallet, which contained all of his documents including Minnesota and Mexico ID's and his social security card. The victim reportedly said they were co-workers and Resendez blamed the victim for losing his job.
South Central SWAT was briefed and given permission to proceed with the search warrant at Resendez's residence, according to the report. After several unsuccessful attempts to contact the suspect, SWAT reportedly broke the windows to his trailer and deployed chemicals, getting Resendez to exit. He was then taken into custody without incident and transported to the Waseca County Jail, according to court documents.
Resendez gave police a Mirandized statement, according to the complaint, where he initially denied seeing or talking to the victim, but admitted going to Birds Eye. The police allegedly told Resendez that "some people lie at first" and that the detective "wanted to know the truth." The police also reportedly told Resendez that he "made a mistake," to which Resendez responded "I made a mistake."
According to the report, Resendez said he was in the Birds Eye parking lot when he saw the victim who he claims got him fired. He allegedly said he then pointed an airsoft gun at the victim and took the victim's cell phone and wallet. Resendez said he threw the victim's items in the lake, but the victim's three identification cards were located in Resendez's trailer along with an airsoft gun located in the oven, according to court documents.
His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday.