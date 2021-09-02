A Waldorf man who was charged in early August with multiple felonies for allegedly abusing a handful of children in his care has received additional charges, bringing the total to 15.
Michael Lee Bennett, 32, was charged on Aug. 26 with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages 13-15, all felonies. These charges are in addition to the 12 felonies Bennett was charged with on Aug. 3, all of which included alleged criminal sexual conduct with multiple juveniles in his care.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Aug. 9 that two additional juveniles had disclosed that they were being sexually abused by Bennett. The incidents reportedly occurred between October and June and took place in a camper, at Bennett’s residence in rural Waseca County, in a cabin in northern Minnesota, in Bennett’s car and in a golf cart.
Bennett was taken into custody for a second time on Aug. 26 but has since been released. His next court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday. He has another court hearing scheduled for the first slew of charges set for Oct. 14.
Court documents show Bennett having both a Waldorf and South St. Paul address.